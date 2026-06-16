Amid all of the fake-dating on Off Campus, it sounds like there may have been a real romance that brewed on that ice rink. Ever since Prime Video’s steamy hockey show premiered in May, some fans have noticed serious chemistry between co-stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston. That only grew when Abdalla confirmed she had recently ended her engagement, prompting even more fan edits shipping the pair, with some TikToks amassing over a million likes. Now, claims have sprung up that this rumored couple could be legitimately exploring a relationship.

Initially, the gossip about Abdalla and Heuston was just based on their chemistry in the Off Campus press run, where the two actors were often paired despite their characters Allie and Justin barely interacting at all in the show. There was no real basis for the ship aside from some cute interactions and how they always seemed to pose next to each other in group pics with the cast, but the speculation heated up after reports that Abdalla ended her relationship with ex-fiancé Jake Short at the start of June.

On June 16, the Australian radio show 2DayFM Breakfast's Nath & Emma claimed to confirm the romance speculation. “We have our own sources that say that it is true that Mika and Josh are dating,” host Emma Chow said, in a clip that quickly went viral on TikTok. Chow invited the show’s producer CJ to share how she came upon this tea.

“One of my friends works at a high-end luxury brand, and someone very close to Josh Heuston attended a show for that luxury brand and the rumors have now spread. That person may have confirmed it,” CJ said.

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Of course, this is still far from an actual, official confirmation of anything going on between Abdalla and Heuston, but it’s certainly enough to fuel the shippers even more and increase the speculation around a potential love story.

Sadly, Heuston will not be reprising his role of Justin in Off Campus Season 2, so fans shouldn’t hold their breath for any cute set photos.