Whether he’s starring in a Calvin Klein ad or The Bear, Jeremy Allen White is no stranger to fans thirsting after him. IRL, it seems like White is just as in demand. (In other words, it’s no surprise that there are lookalike contests for the star.) Since White first entered the spotlight as Lip on Shameless in 2011, he has dated his fair share of celebrities — including a few co-stars.

From his three-year marriage to Addison Timlin to his PDA-filled romance with Rosalía, White’s dating history has been full of twists and turns. (There was even a quashed rumor that he was seeing Selena Gomez in July 2023.) Though White rarely talks about his romances, he definitely isn’t shy about going on dates, whether they involve buying flowers at the farmers market or stopping on the sidewalk for a public makeout sesh.

Most recently, White surprised fans in September by confirming his breakup with Rosalía by going public with Molly Gordon, the actor who plays opposite him on The Bear... all on Rosalía’s birthday. So, yes, his love life is definitely a little complicated. To help you catch up, here’s a full breakdown of White’s dating history, going all the way back to 2011.

September 2024: He Was Spotted Kissing Molly Gordon

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In September, White was photographed getting cozy with Molly Gordon in Los Angeles. Gordon plays White’s love interest on The Bear, but they definitely weren’t acting in these pictures. The photos obtained by TMZ showed the two actors kissing and hugging before White opened the car door for Gordon and they drove off together.

At the time, a source told People, “There were set rumors early on that they had intense chemistry even when not filming.” The insider continued, “They didn't start hanging out romantically until a few weeks ago though.”

In October, they were been spotted on a few NYC date nights, hitting Via Carota and heading to Yankee Stadium for a World Series game.

October 2023 - September 2024: He Dated Singer Rosalía

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

White and Rosalía started spending time together in the fall of 2023. That November, a source told Us Weekly that they “recently started dating.” The insider said, “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

Their romance involved farmers market dates and plenty of PDA, but in September 2024, White made it clear it was over between them by stepping out with Gordon. (Not to mention, White and Gordon’s PDA moment happened the same day Rosalía was celebrating her 32nd birthday in Paris.)

August 2023 - September 2023: He Spent Time With Model Ashley Moore

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

White had a fling with model Ashley Moore in August and September 2023. The two were spotted making out in the middle of the sidewalk in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published by Page Six. (White also took her on a farmers market date.)

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the duo had “off the charts” chemistry, but weren’t in a serious ‘ship. “Jeremy and Ashley aren’t putting any labels on their relationship, but they’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten,” the insider said.

2013 - May 2023: He Married Longtime Friend Addison Timlin

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

White and Addison Timlin were in each other’s lives for a long time before things got romantic. They first met when they were only 14. “I was instantly very much into her and she, me too, I think," he told GQ in a July 2022 interview. "But she had a boyfriend. I was just so clumsy about all that stuff. And then she went to a different school and I was really broken up.”

They eventually reunited on the movie Afterschool in 2008, but Timlin only hinted at a romance in a 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. At the time, she confirmed she was dating though she wouldn’t name any names. “I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose,” she told the outlet. “We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance.”

The duo got married in October 2019 and have two children together, Ezer Billie White and Dolores Wild White. But Timlin filed for divorce in May 2023, only a few months after White gave her a sweet shoutout at the Golden Globes in January 2023. “Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done,” he said at the time.

Despite the split, the exes were spotted looking cozy at their daughter’s soccer game in July 2023 in photos obtained by Page Six.

2011 - 2013: He Dated His Shameless Co-star Emma Greenwell

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

White’s romance with Gordon isn’t the first time he’s found romantic inspiration at work. Per Us Weekly, back in 2011, White dated Emma Greenwell, who played his onscreen love interest in Shameless. Over the course of their romance, they walked a couple of red carpets together. Still, they kept details of their relationship under wraps before breaking up around 2013.