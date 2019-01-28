Can we talk about ASMR for a sec? Because videos that make use of the soothing sensory phenomenon have pretty much taken over YouTube in the last few years, and either you're on board with the sound of someone stage-whispering into a microphone and lighting tapping their nails on glass or you're not. Both of these things can trigger an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), which is basically the tingling bodily sensation some people experience when exposed to certain sounds. The tactic is now being used in Zoë Kravitz's ASMR Super Bowl ad for Michelob Ultra's organic brew, Pure Gold. And if you're not yet familiar with the whole trend, then you kind of need to watch this commercial to see what I'm talking about.

To be honest, I can't stand ASMR vids. Like, I need to mute them the second they come on. But I do love Kravitz, who stars as Bonnie in Big Little Lies and just happens to be the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, in case you didn't know. I mean, to be honest, she is probably the only person in the world who could get me to listen to one of these things. So I decided to suck it up and watch the 45-second clip, which opens with the actress sitting at a desk with two microphones in front of a Hawaiian waterfall.

"Let's all experience something together," she begins, whispering into the set of mics. Then, she slowly drums her fingernails on a bottle of Pure Gold, before ceremoniously cracking it open and pouring the fizzy, gold liquid into a glass.

Watch:

Michelob ULTRA on YouTube

I don't know if Kravitz is a beer drinker or not, but she definitely seems like a natural at all the ASMR stuff. Still, the fact that so many people find these types of sounds calming is just so bizarre to me, because they for real make my skin crawl. I know I'm in the minority here, though. I mean, even Cardi B is a major ASMR fan.

Back in October, the "Bodak Yellow" singer did an interview for W magazine's ASMR video series, during which she softly whispered "Okurrr" into two different mics, stroked a shag carpet with her infamously long nails, answered questions about what her life is like now that's she's a mom, and copped to the fact that Offset thinks her ASMR obsession is weird.

W magazine on YouTube

But Cardi isn't the only celeb who's taken the whole ASMR thing out for a spin. Margot Robbie took part in the video series, too:

W magazine on YouTube

And so did Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot:

W magazine on YouTube

It's kind of cool that all of these major players are trying out the sensation. But it's Kravitz' Super Bowl beer commercial that will most likely bring ASMR its biggest mainstream audience, since ads that air during the game are usually seen by millions of people.

"My hope is that it feels strange," Michelob Ultra's Azania Andrews explained to Ad Age. "That in this sea of loudness and noise, there is this disruptive quiet."

And if that doesn't work, then next time, they should just have Kravitz bust out Bonnie's dance moves.