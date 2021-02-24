Whatever you're currently doing, stop and allow yourself to take in the sheer greatness of Zendaya's response to Vanity Fair's question about dating men. When Vanity Fair asked the actor what she most likes in a man, she shut down the assumption she's only interested in one gender. "I most like in a person, how about that?" Zendaya replied.

"It's such a big question," she continued. "What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say kindness is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it. And I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don't know what that is, but some people have it, and it's special."

Next, she was asked what quality she likes most in a woman. "Well, I guess that's the same answer," the Euphoria star said with a laugh. Fair!

The questions Zendaya was answering during the Feb. 23 interview came from the Proust Questionnaire. According to Vanity Fair, "the Proust Questionnaire has its origins in a parlor game popularized (though not devised) by Marcel Proust, the French essayist and novelist, who believed that, in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature."

Zendaya has not overtly made any statements about her sexuality, but is rumored to have dated Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi and Spiderman co-star Tom Holland in the past.

In a 2017 interview with Vogue, she opened up about a breakup she had recently undergone with a mystery man she had been dating for four years. “It was my first love,” she said at the time. “It wasn’t a good ending.... You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not, 'What did I do wrong?' It’s, 'That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever.'”

I mean, to be fair, I would probably also regret dumping Zendaya for the rest of my life. How could you not? The woman is an icon.