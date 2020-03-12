Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have that classic Hollywood romance – the bad boy musician and gorgeous runway model fall in love. As one of the world's most famous couples, fans have had a front-row seat to their love story thanks to a never-ending string of paparazzi photos and a stream of posts on Twitter and Instagram. Along with the sweet moments and smiling selfies, fans have witnessed the more trying parts of the couple's on-again, off-again romance. And that's exactly why Zayn and Gigi Hadid's social media interactions are always making headlines.

Despite constant surveillance, Malik and Hadid have somehow managed to keep their relationship mostly on the DL. In November 2015, The first reports surfaced claiming Hadid and Malik were dating after they were photographed leaving an American Music Awards after-party together. But at the time, neither of them spoke out about their reported romance.

Fast forward to 2016, and things changed drastically. Malik recruited Hadid to be his love interest in his "Pillowtalk" music video, and it became pretty obvious the two were an item. The pair have come a long way since, and a lot of their journey has been in the public eye, especially thanks to their social media interactions.

January 2016

Things first got pretty steamy between Malik and Hadid in his aforementioned "Pillowtalk" video, and they eventually took their flirt fest to Twitter.

"You seen the video babe?" Malik asked her on Twitter. "Someones Looking 👌."

ZaynVEVO on YouTube

"Nah musta missed it," Hadid replied. "Jokes.. I wasn't looking at myself, trust me."

June 2017

Hadid proved she and Malik were still going strong in June 2017, when she posted this photo with him. "Missing mine," she captioned the pic.

July 2017

That July, when she appeared on the cover of Vogue alongside her man, Hadid gushed about the opportunity on Instagram, saying she felt "extra grateful and proud to stand beside my @zayn !!" In the romantic cover shoot, which was photographed in Montauk, New York, the pair joined forces to share their thoughts on gender-bending in fashion.

March 2018

Following their Vogue spread, Malik and Hadid kept their romance relatively private. But when it came to their 2018 breakup, they each penned messages to fans explaining the situation, both insisting they still had a lot of love for each other despite their split.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving, and fun relationship, and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik said in his. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years... not only in the relationship, but in life in general," Hadid said in her post. "I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be."

March 2019

Despite their firm breakup statements in March 2018, Hadid and Malik were caught kissing just one month later in April. By October, it seemed like they were officially back on when Hadid posted a now-deleted pic with Malik on Instagram captioned "flyin' home to my happy place." But by January 2019, the pair had split again.

It wasn't until March of that year that fans got more insight as to how the two really felt about each other. Sure, they might have had emotional whiplash from all the back and forth, but Malik made it clear he still had deep feelings for Hadid when he professed his love on social media.

April 2019

After Malik shared a shady and vague tweet which read: "go f*ck yourselves with your irrelevant bullsh*t," fans had questions. Some thought it might have been about Hadid since had just been seen out with another man. But Malik set the record straight.

"My tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the f*ck alone she is the most amazing woman I’ve ever known," he wrote.

February 2020

In typical Zigi Fashion, the two wound up getting back together. In honor of Valentine's Day, Hadid shared the sweetest post about Malik on Feb. 14. "HEY VALENTINEZ on the farm ♡ Dec 2019," she captioned the throwback pic.

About a week later, she took to social media again with a message about her beau again, but this one was far less sweet. It wasn't directed at Malik, but it was all about him. After YouTuber Jake Paul publicly shaded Malik, Hadid came in hot to defend him.

"Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed," she wrote.

Hadid and Malik are very much "on" these days, but regardless of their relationship status, we can probably count on them to always keep it cool and respectful towards one another on their feeds.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images