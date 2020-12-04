For everyone freaking out about Zac Efron's reported split, fret not, because I have some good news. According to the Daily Mail, Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares reportedly hung out, seemingly putting those breakup rumors to rest. On Dec. 3, the two were reportedly spotted together in Adelaide, Australia, where Efron is filming his upcoming movie, Gold. And I may be wrong in assuming this, but someone doesn't usually travel 1,200 miles to see their ex. Just saying.

Just about a week before the sighting, a source for The Sun reportedly claimed Efron and Valladares had gone their separate ways following Efron's move to Adelaide from Byron Bay, which is where he and Valladares reportedly first met. According to the source, the distance was reportedly too much for the couple to handle, even though they'd supposedly been looking to buy a house together before Efron relocated. "They'd started to look at a few places but, sadly, fate wasn't on their side," the source reportedly claimed. "Zac's work and the ­­enforced distance has really taken its toll."

The source reportedly even claimed the five-month romance was more of a fling than the real deal. "Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit," the insider reportedly added. Luckily, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Efron reportedly met the aspiring model in June 2020 while she was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe. "Zac met Ness earlier in the summer," a source reportedly claimed to People in September, later adding, "You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house." Since then, the maybe-couple has reportedly skied in Thredbo, brunched in Lennox Head, and looked loved-up all over Byron Head. In August, a source for the Daily Mail reportedly claimed Efron canceled a scheduled flight back to Los Angeles in order to extend his stay Down Under with his new boo.

The two have yet to confirm their reported relationship (or the subsequent breakup rumors), but here's hoping these two are still going strong.