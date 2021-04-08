Though they're one of the most legit couples to come out of the Bachelor franchise in recent history, Zac Clark said his relationship with Tayshia Adams post-Bachelorette hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. During an April 8 interview with Us Weekly, Clark got honest about the months of "ups and downs" he and his fiancée faced following their time on the reality show. He also assured fans that things are "all good right now" in their relationship.

"Coming out of that, I think we had a strong foundation, and then it's about digging in together and getting to know each other and understanding each other's lives," he explained. "We're both passionate, driven, busy human beings. And with that, we need to remind ourselves to work each other into it and we've done [that]."

In March, the couple sparked breakup rumors after Adams was reportedly spotted without her ring. Adams later shut down the speculation in an Instagram Story, but as Clark told Us Weekly, he prefers to ignore the drama. "I know that at the end of the day, there's our relationship, me and her, and then there's everything else kind of around it," he said. "And if this isn't solid, which it is, then this stuff can kind of work itself into it."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though the two have had their issues following their reality TV beginnings, Clark said he's loved getting to know Adams away from the cameras. "[The] most surprising thing that I've learned about Tayshia since the show: she's funny. I mean, she's funny," he said, later adding, "And she really cares. She really cares about other people, and she feels things, like, tremendously. And that's something that I really appreciate about her." Sweet!

Though fans are eager for the lovebirds to tie the knot, Clark and Adams have made it clear they're looking to take things slow. "We're dating right now while being engaged," Adam told Marie Claire in February 2021 when asked about their timeline. "At first, Zac was the person to be like, 'We could get married next week.' And I was like, 'Slow your roll. I'd love to date a year.' ... But there's no timeline. It's definitely going to happen. I just don't know when."

Thanks for always keeping it real, you two.