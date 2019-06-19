If you've always dreamed of tying the knot on the beach or your ideal ceremony means flowers and sunshine — chances are, you're likely to have a summer wedding. Maybe you're a total summer person or you hate cold weather, so getting hitched in the summer will mean making some amazing memories. Summer weddings are the prefect place to bring all your friends and family together and have some fun in the sun. With gorgeous flower options, a bright, fresh color palette, and so much amazing produce in season — there are tons of reasons why a summer wedding could be for you.

Getting married is a sentimental and exciting way to celebrate your connection in front of all your loved ones. No matter the season, repeating your vows and committing to your spouse can be a totally memorable time. Although there's no wrong time to celebrate your love, it's totally common to have a dream season in mind for your wedding. And when unpacking your wedding preferences, it can be fun to see how astrology ties into how you want to tie the knot.

And if you've always seen yourself as a summer bride, you may be one of these three signs.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Ruled by the moon and a creature of the water, Cancer is pulled by the tides. It's no wonder these crabs would love nothing more than a classic summer beach wedding. With the fresh sea air and dreamy sunsets over the water, this crab wants to tie the knot in the peak of summer. A homebody and comfortable, Cancer wants a laid back wedding where everyone can be together. After a small ceremony on the beach, this water sign is likely to make everyone go for a late night swim to fully celebrate their new life with their forever mate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Sagittarius loves to roam around freely. When it comes to getting hitched, they would want an outdoor wedding where they could wonder around, try all the different finger foods they hand selected, and talk to all of their guests — on their own time. A summer wedding means amazing fresh produce and beautiful weather. With a big tent, lots of live music and tons of hors d'oeuvres — these archers want to party until the sun comes up and dance outside after exchanging their vows. A big outdoor summer wedding is the perfect way for this fire sign to express their love.