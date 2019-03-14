Congratulations! You're engaged. While knowing you're going to spend the rest of your life (hopefully) with your partner is pretty great and all, planning the actual wedding can be kind of stressful. You have to make a zillion choices from what to wear to when to have your wedding. Maybe you've always envisioned a pastel spring wedding, or love the idea of a fall wedding, but here are several reasons to have a summer wedding. After all, summer is a time to relax, take a vacation, and have some fun under the sun.

According to Weddingwire.com, the most popular months to get married are October, September, June, May, and August, in that order. This makes a lot of sense IMO because the weather is generally lovely, many people have vacation time during the spring and summer, and there are also lot of three-day weekends during these months. While more weddings during the summer means more competition when it comes to vendors, caterers, and venues, it could also mean more options to choose from when you're figuring out how to actually schedule the events during your wedding. Winter weddings generally mean you're limited to indoor spaces for both the ceremony and the reception. Whereas the summer gives you the ability to be indoors and outdoors — whatever you want. A summer wedding also means that you, your wedding party, and your guests won't have to cover up your fabulous dresses or suits with coats, which is reason enough for me to be all-in on a summer wedding. Read on for more reasons why choosing to walk down the aisle in the summer might be a great idea for you and your partner.

Good Weather Stocksy/alexgrabchilev While there's no guarantee that your summer wedding day won't see a sprinkle of rain or even a full-on downpour, generally the weather in the summer is lovely. The warmer weather of the summer months allows your guests to travel with less likelihood of delays, wear wedding attire that doesn't need to be covered up with a bulky coat or a wrap, and gives you the option to say "I do" outdoors in the sunshine. Plus, if you and your new spouse head off immediately for a honeymoon, the summertime could give you more options for your honeymoon destinations.

Vacation Time Having a wedding in the summertime could mean that more of your guests are able to RSVP "yes." Many people have vacation time available in the summer and a wedding is a perfect way to spend those free days! The summer might also be the only time certain people are able to attend, like those who work as teachers or school administrators. Regardless of whether you're throwing a wedding in the same city where most of your guests live or are planning a destination bash, picking a date in the summer could guarantee that more of your guests are able to attend.

Flowers Stocksy/AmorBurakova While florists are definitely magicians IMO and can craft gorgeous centerpieces and bouquets any day of the year, having your wedding in the summer could give you more floral options. The majority of flower varieties are in bloom during the summer, so that pretty much means you can have your pick of colors, scents, and sizes. According to Weddingwire.com, the most popular blooms for summer wedding arrangements are peonies, roses, freesia, and orchids. Some of these blooms have very short windows where they are in season, and if you have your heart on any specific summertime flowers, that's reason enough to set the date for a summer month.