Summer is now in session, and the sun is shining brighter than ever. Though there's something unique and magical about every season, nothing compares to the vivaciousness of summertime. In addition to tapping into your inner child, your summer solstice 2020 horoscope is reminding you to have faith in yourself.

The longest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere, the summer solstice — happening on June 20 at exactly 5:43 p.m. ET — marks the beginning of Cancer season, where prioritizing your emotional security automatically becomes top of mind. In addition to acknowledging the maternal essence of Cancer, and the ebb and flow of Mother Nature's seasonal transition, it's important to also reflect on the energy you've been experiencing in between eclipses. The first of the Gemini-Sagittarius eclipse series was a lunar eclipse that took place on June 5, and the second will be a new moon solar eclipse in Cancer on June 21.

According to TimeAndDate.com, the word "solstice" derives from the Latin word "sol," for sun, and "sistere," which means to stand still. So in addition to kicking off a brand-new season, the summer solstice is bringing forth the opportunity to find that peaceful stillness within yourself.

Aries: You're In Your Feels

You've got that summertime sadness but not for long, Aries. With your audacious planetary ruler Mars sitting alongside Neptune via your 12th house of closure, karma, and secrets, you could feel the need to spend sometime on your own, and that's understandable. The sun's shift into your cozy fourth house of home and emotional wellness will continue to shed light on these emotions, and perhaps inspire you to go inward.

Taurus: You're Ready To Mingle

There's always time for a little gossip, Taurus. The summer solstice kicks off when the sun ignites your intellectually driven third house of communication, thought process, and immediate community, which means you'll be in the socializing mood. Mars and Neptune will also be joining forces via your humanitarian-like 11th house of teams, groups, and friendships, bringing you closer to your hopes, wishes, and dreams.

Gemini: You've Got Some Homework To Do

It's time to get your ducks in a row, Gemini. In addition to Mars-Neptune activating your career-driven 10th house of prestige and reputation, your planetary ruler will also be retrograding through your stability-seeking second house of finances. That said, this is an opportunity to review, reflect, and reassess your income, spending habits, and values. Not to worry, there's so much to look forward to.

Cancer: You're Feeling Fresh And Rejuvenated

It's your birthday season, Cancer. Despite being a child of the ever-changing moon, the sun is still incredibly prominent in your celestial DNA. The summer solstice also happens to be the beginning of your solar revolution, which means it's time to step into your power. So in addition to basking in the sun's warmth and vitality, a new beginning awaits. This is especially true for you, given the new moon solar eclipse happening in your sign the following day.

Leo: You're Not Really In The Mood

Cheer up, Leo. The summer solstice marks the beginning of Cancer season — aka the ruler of your elusive 12th house of closure, dreams, and everything behind the scenes — which means you'll more than likely be in the mood to retreat and indulge in your solitude. Mars and Neptune could also create a sense of elusiveness with regard to your intimate unions and joint ventures, and though sharing is caring, it's time you start prioritizing your emotional needs before anything else.

Virgo: You're Nourishing Your Goals

Everything starts with intention, Virgo. How have you been cultivating your hopes, wishes, and dreams as of late? On the summer solstice, the sun will ignite your 11th house of friendship groups and personal goals. In addition to nurturing the relationship you have with your extended community, this is an excellent time to look towards the future. Mars and Neptune will also fog up your partnership sector, so don't be discouraged if you find yourself alone on this exciting new venture.

Libra: You're Ready To Take Charge

Are you ready to take over the world, Libra? The sun shines the brightest during the summer solstice, and this majestic light will shine upon your ambitious 10th house of career, prestige, and reputation in the world. In addition to this cosmic push in your professional life, Mars and Neptune will also activate your orderly sixth house of health and routine, so everything from your work environment to your due diligence will be top of mind during this time.

Scorpio: You're Finally Seeing The Bigger Picture

It's time to rise again like the phoenix, Scorpio. On the day of the summer solstice, the sun will charge up your expansive ninth house of opportunity, experience, and personal philosophy. How have you been nurturing your long-term goals? In addition to these adventurous new beginnings, your traditional ruler Mars will be sitting closely with Neptune via your expressive fifth house of fame, recognition, and passion. How can you integrate your unique individuality with your professional aesthetic?

Sagittarius: You're Feeling A Bit Vulnerable

Don't lose momentum, Sagittarius. With the sun officially igniting your sultry eighth house of sex, transformation, psychological experiences, and joint ventures during the summer solstice, your focus will shift towards your privacy and prior commitments. Mars and Neptune will also activate your domestic fourth house of home and family, so you'll also be feeling more emotional than usual. Don't be so hard on yourself, though. This too shall pass.

Capricorn: You're Negotiating With Your Partner

The people in your life are a reflection of you, Capricorn. On the summer solstice, the sun will officially activate your committed seventh house of relationships, compromise, and other people, which means you'll be more inclined to nurture your close partnerships during this time. In addition to this harmonious energy flow and new beginning, Mars and Neptune will be working closely via your chatty third house of communication and immediate community. Beware of illusions and anxiety-prone thoughts. Stay grounded.

Aquarius: You're Nurturing Your Mind, Body, And Soul

How are you feeling, Aquarius? The summer solstice kicks off with the sun igniting your orderly sixth house of health, routine, and work environment. Despite it being the longest day of the year, you could suddenly feel like there aren't enough hours in a day to do everything you have to do. Mars and Neptune will also fog up your stability-seeking second house of finances, comfort, and pleasure, so don't lose track of your personal and professional due diligence. Try to find a healthy balance between your work versus life schedule.

Pisces: You're Ready To Shine Your Light

Shine bright like a diamond, Pisces. In addition to celebrating the majestic sunlight on the longest day of the year, the summer solstice marks the beginning of Cancer season, which also happens to be your sister sign. The sun will shake up your expressive fifth house of fame, happiness, and authenticity, which means the spotlight will be on you, and your unique light. Mars and Neptune will also be in your sign, supercharging your unconscious mind and colorful passions.