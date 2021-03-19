As the seasons change, the natural world embraces a never-ending cycle of growth, release, and renewal. Springtime is the beginning of it all. This is when seeds are nourished into life as rainstorms and sunshine give them the sustenance they need. Bright-colored wildflowers speckle the fields and the grass is greener than it is during any other time of year. Believe it or not, it's not just the natural world that is reborn during spring. It's also your spirit. In fact, your spring equinox 2021 horoscope will describe what your rebirth will look like.

The spring equinox (aka the vernal equinox) is the first day of spring. According to the Farmers Almanac, the word "equinox" is derived from Latin words that originally mean "equal night," because day and night are more or less equal in length during this time. This is unlike the summer solstice, which is when the longest day of the year takes place, or the winter solstice, when the longest night takes place. An equinox announces the beginning of spring, and also the beginning of autumn, as these seasons exist to mesh the harsh cold of winter with the intense heat of summer. In essence, an equinox can be thought of as a compromise between two extremes in weather.

However, there's also astrological significance behind the spring equinox. This is when the sun enters cardinal fire sign Aries — the first sign in the zodiac wheel — and launches the astrological new year. That's right, the new year you really need to worry about is not on Dec. 31. This year, the spring equinox takes place on March 20 at 5:37 a.m. ET, giving you a cosmic reason to set your resolutions, get motivated about your goals, and put your heart into your next move. You're about to be reborn.

Here's how the spring equinox will leave its mark on you, based on your sun and rising signs:

Aries

Take a look in the mirror. Who do you see in your reflection? If you're not being true to yourself, it's time to have harness your authenticity and not only accept who you are, but become proud of who you are. A new beginning is on the horizon and it starts with you getting to know yourself a whole lot better.

Taurus

There is a part of you no one else knows. In fact, this part of you is so secret that you may not understand it yourself. Your subconscious is a well of untapped potential, so spend time getting to know your inner workings. Clean your spiritual slate by letting go of the emotional baggage and allowing yourself to heal.

Gemini

It's easy to think of your goals in terms of what they can accomplish for you. But what if you can take your goals and turn them into something that makes the world a better place for everyone? Spend time thinking about what causes inspire you. Meditate on the positive mark you'd like to leave on the world after you're gone.

Cancer

If you don't take your goals seriously, you're not respecting their power. Your goals are there for a reason. These goals were sparked within you because you were always meant to accomplish them. They can be part of your destiny if you allow them to. Show up to do the work and meet the universe in the middle, because you're almost there.

Leo

You may be on the verge of an epiphany or a revelation that helps everything click into place. However, you must first let go of your stubborn thinking. You don't have everything figured out, because no one does. Allow yourself to take a step back and look at everything from a different angle. Everything might look very different.

Virgo

Before you can take a step into the future, you must make peace with your past. The weight on your chest must be lifted as you accept reality and allow yourself to transform. Don't focus so much on what comes next before you're truly ready to part ways with what came before. There's nothing wrong with taking a moment to do that.

Libra

It's time to think about what partnership means to you. What does your ideal partnership look like? How can you and the other person in your life come together to combine your strengths and weaknesses? There is so much you can accomplish together, but it requires patience, love, and of course, commitment until the very end.

Scorpio

Your body is your temple and your mind is your refuge. It's time to think about how you can revitalize your self-care routines and improve your well-being. Nourish yourself by taking thoughtful action and making beneficial choices for yourself. Each small decision you make will eventually add up to something big. Let your habits shine bright.

Sagittarius

You have a fire within you that never dies out. That fire might dwindle to embers, but right now, it's ready to rage back to life. Let the heat of creation, self-expression, and joy guide you toward your own inner fire. Don't let fear convince you to keep that fire contained. Unleash your artistic flames and let it burn into something beautiful.

Capricorn

There's often so much pressure on you to keep up a public image of success. But what about the private part of you? What about the part of your world that's domestic and warm and nurturing? Spend time creating the home you've always wanted; a home that leaves you feeling safe, cared for, and understood.

Aquarius

Your mind is a sponge. You're constantly learning new things, absorbing new information, and processing it all. However, you shouldn't keep all that knowledge to yourself. You should find the courage to speak your mind, engage in intellectual discourse, and show others what you know. Keep searching for the truth and you'll find it.

Pisces

Feel the earth beneath your feet. Count all the things you're grateful for. Remember what is keeping you grounded. It's easy to forget all the things that are providing you support, so take a moment to remember that you are strong and you are only becoming stronger. It all begins with you acknowledging your strength.