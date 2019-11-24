Clear out the negative thinking, be kind to yourself, and have faith that something beautiful is coming to fruition. After all, it is Sagittarius season, and when the sun is in this spicy, fearless, and adventure-seeking zodiac sign, the world is yours for the taking. It's time to concentrate on the future and all the incredible things to come, because your November 25, 2019 weekly horoscope is about doing more than shooting for the moon — it's about having the confidence to shoot for the entire galaxy.

However, some seriousness is needed when you set such high aspirations for yourself. How else are you gonna get it done? Luckily, Venus — planet of love and money — will move into sturdy and committed Capricorn on Nov. 25, which will enrich your relationships with goals and shared values. It's not a time for passing flings or fair-weather business contacts. Don't be afraid of making promises, as long as you can keep them. However, when Venus forms a trine with unpredictable Uranus on Nov. 28, there may be some unexpected occurrences with the people in your life. You may even find yourself drawn to a strange character you might not normally approach.

When the new moon in Sagittarius sends its power throughout the cosmos on Nov. 26, it will be the beginning of a bold and unrelenting journey. Sagittarius does not see borders, limitations, or constrictions. Instead, this mutable fire sign is about freedom, learning, and embracing the exotic. If you think you need to stay in your lane and stick to what you know, this new moon is going to teach you a thing or two. Allow the sparkling, nervous excitement you feel right before you start something new to overtake you. This new moon wants you to know you deserves to taste everything, see everything, and take part in all the riches this life has to offer.

Fortunately, it will be so much easier to grasp the magic and hope that comes with having faith as Neptune — planet of fantasy and dreams — stations direct after a long and winding retrograde on Nov. 27. With Neptune gathering its bearings and moving forward, it will be easier to let your spiritual side take over and hush the overly analytical critic in your head. If you have big ideas, you need positivity, vision, and humility in order to bring them to life. When Mercury — planet of communication and planning — forms a trine with Neptune on Nov. 28, it will turn up the creativity and the empathy. Lessen the pressure so the art can flow through. When Mercury later forms a sextile with disciplined Saturn on Nov. 30, you can take all you've created without inhibition and begin editing your work.

Aries

What's the wildest, most out-of-this-world thing you've always wanted to do? There's no time better than now to lay down the groundwork to make it happen. Life is short and you can't keep postponing it. Believe it or not, that unrealistic, impractical endeavor you've been dreaming of? There's a strong chance it's an incredible career move.

Taurus

You're undergoing so many internal changes at once, and by the time they've settled into place, you might feel like a different person. You're settling your debts, saying goodbye, and detaching yourself from whatever must remain in the past. No one ever said it would be easy, but you know you're making space for your own needs.

Gemini

Is there a special someone on your mind? You might be thinking about taking things to the next level with a partner, friend, or associate. Make sure you're both on the same page, because you're ready to show your cards. It's not easy for you to be vulnerable, but you're willing to do it for someone who really rocks your world.

Cancer

Even if you have all the most creative and groundbreaking ideas in the world, it won't matter if you don't do the work necessary to get it done. Form a plan for success, whether it's writing a to-do list, or committing to a long-term regimen. You need to take care of yourself before someone else, and soon, you'll really want to.

Leo

What makes you feel good? Is it the freefalling feeling of falling in love? Is it the opportunity to get on stage and rock out? Whatever it is, invite more of it into your life. You can't keep denying yourself joy, because joy is why you're here. You can't get inspired to work harder if you don't allow yourself the fun you know you've earned.

Virgo

When you think of home, what comes to mind? Is it a flurry of problems and head trips that need to be dealt with? Is it the desire to create a space of your own? You know the answers better than anyone and you deserve a place where you can let your guard down and be yourself. It gives you the freedom to be whoever you want to be.

Libra

Your brain is churning up the latest and greatest ideas, so why would you want to keep them all to yourself? Your communication fears are unfounded, because the world wants to hear what you have to say. You are a motivating and challenging force, sending shockwaves and making fascinating new friends. Let them see you.

Scorpio

You have the power to create your own world. As long as you're willing to do what it takes, you can have all the wealth and abundance you desire. However, you must first believe you already have it and recognize how blessed you already are. Self-worth comes from within. Honor all you bring to the table.

Sagittarius

No one likes feeling constricted, least of all you. Even if the whole world expects you to behave a certain way, it's up to you to disobey them and find the courage to be yourself. Set aside your self-judgment and give yourself the freedom to make a change. Your own energy is at its purest form. Don't mess with it.

Capricorn

You've long been feeling a certain way, but you may not have felt ready to say these feelings out loud. However, your intuition is speaking louder than ever and it cannot be denied. Let your inner voice guide you toward making the decisions that need to be made, and let it help you understand what wounds need healing.

Aquarius

You're taking the world under your wings and your ideas have the power to help bring so many people together. It's within your community that you thrive, so make your decisions based on what helps others and you won't be disappointed. You're striving for relationships based on unconditional love.

Pisces

You've been working hard and you know you're ready to take your career to the next step. Don't let doubt or intimidation prevent you from making a major move. You deserve this success, so put yourself out there. There are peoople who want to help you get what you want, but first, you need to have the courage to ask.