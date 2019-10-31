Your November 2019 Horoscope Is Here & Powerful New Beginnings Await

Are you ready for a new beginning? Because that's exactly what your November 2019 horoscope has to offer. And it all kicks off with luscious Venus.

The planet of love, beauty, and pleasure enters adventurous Sagittarius on Nov. 1, which sets the energetic theme for the rest of the month. Curious messenger planet Mercury will also conjunct sweet Venus in the midst of its retrograde journey. With both of these heavenly bodies coming face-to-face in Scorpio, intense and taboo-like conversations within your relationships are coming up for review this month.

Next, the full moon in Taurus on Nov. 12 will shed light on your dreams, and everything you've been doing to manifest them. Mars enters Scorpio on Nov. 19, right before Mercury goes direct on Nov. 20, which will certainly get the ball rolling, especially post-Mercury retrograde.

On Nov. 22, the sun will make a grand entrance as it enters adventurous Sagittarius, before lovely Venus dazzles her way into Capricorn on Nov. 25. The new moon in Sagittarius on Nov. 26 will present you with a clean slate from the heavens, before dreamy Neptune stations direct on Nov. 27. (I wasn't kidding when I said there were new beginnings headed your way.)

Aries: You're Rising From The Ashes

Everything, from your committed partnerships to your career and your emotional foundation, is undergoing a massive restructure. Bad news first: You may have to tackle some relationship drama toward the beginning of the month when Venus meets with Mercury Rx — but that's about it, so say what you need to say and move on.

Thanks to Venus' shift into sister sign Sagittarius, however, you will likely experience deep clarity in regard to your values, income, and professional life, which will make you more confident about your sense of direction.

Taurus: You're Basking In Your Blessings

There are a few things you need to take care of this month, especially with Mercury Rx activating your relationship sector. Despite this being bait for toxic exes and petty misunderstandings, you really can't go wrong with the truth. Take advantage of this time to reflect and revisit whatever you've been sweeping under the rug.

On another note, you did the right thing when you decided to surround yourself with like-minded groups of individuals, and this month you're going to see why.

Gemini: You're In Good Company

Libra season got you back on your feet, and lady Venus is here to help you start the month off right — especially in the love department. On Nov. 24, Venus will meet with Jupiter one last time before Jupiter's shift into Capricorn via your relationship sector. Talk about a sweet treat. Single Geminis could decide to make things official with a romantic prospect, while those of you who are coupled up can take off on a romantic getaway. Luckily, this is happening post-Mercury direct, otherwise I'd tell you to hold off.

BTW, it's time to close the chapter on whatever's been weighing you down. Forgive and forget so you can start again.

Cancer: You're Getting Down To Business

The month kicks off with lovely Venus bringing a little sweetness to your day-to-day, both romantically and personally. You're really thriving this year, but your success has a lot to do with the way you've stepped outside of your comfort zone. Everything, from your community efforts to your collaborations on social media, made a difference to the person you are today.

Although, networking is just half the battle. This month's full moon will shed light on your friendship circles, soul tribe, and extended network. Do the people you surround yourself with allow you to be unapologetically yourself? It's time for a little sweep, sweep.

Leo: You're Focusing On More Self-Love

Lady Venus is here to shake up your romantic fifth house of love, passion, and creativity. Instead of denying the darkest parts of yourself, why not take some much-needed alone time? You're going to need it, especially during this month's full moon on Nov. 12. Emotional themes related to your career, legacy, and sense of authority in the world will be top of mind.

Cheer up, and make a wish during the new moon in Sagittarius. Things will start to make sense in no time.

Virgo: You're Looking Inward But Ready To Take Risks

The month kicks off with lovely Venus pirouetting her way into Sagittarius, and your domestic fourth house of home and family, bringing you some inner harmony. Although, with your ruling planet, Mercury, retrograde via your chatty third house of communication and immediate circle, you still have a few pending conversations to tackle.

This retrograde cycle could also affect your professional life, so make sure you're being mindful of what and how you're communicating.

Looking to get away? This month's full moon in Taurus will activate your expansive ninth house of opportunity, travel, and all things on the other side of the horizon. Your visions are starting to manifest.

Libra: You're Counting Your Blessings

The month kicks off with your sparkling ruling planet, Venus, making a charming entrance into worldly Sagittarius via your chatty third house of communications and immediate network. This area of your chart governs social media and all the witty ways you can spread the word. Although, with Mercury Rx shaking up your money sector — which also governs your self-esteem and core values — you'll likely be focused on your sense of security during this time.

Are you comfortable with your current situation? This month's full moon will beam through your eighth house of intimacy and shared resources, which means there are definitely some taboo topics coming to the surface this month, especially in regard to the conversations you've been having with your peers.

Scorpio: You're Doing Some Deep Inner Work

With flirty Venus shaking up your money sector on Nov. 1, you'll likely get a sweet treat early on in the month. (This area of your chart already belongs to Venus, which means you'll be getting some Venusian perks.) A new moon will beam directly through this area of your chart on Nov. 26, so make sure to set your intentions.

However, before you get to the fun part, you've still got some work to do with Mercury Rx in your sign. What type of conversations have been coming up for you as of late? Are you taking care of business? Relationships, and the way you show up for people in your life, have been top of mind as of late. Speaking of which, this month's full moon will activate your relationship sector, so stay tuned for that.

Sagittarius: You're Ready For Some Closure

With the sun and Mercury getting lost in your sleepy 12th house of dreams, karma, and the unconscious mind, you could be feeling a bit under the weather for the first half of November. Luckily for you, however, luscious Venus enters your sign on Nov. 1, so you'll be gifted with some sweetness amidst the shadowy effects of Scorpio season.

In the meantime, take advantage of this time to forgive, forget, and move on. If there's something weighing you down, or burdensome in your life, this is a good time to release what no longer serves you. Besides, don't you want to start fresh on your birthday season?

This month's full moon will bring clarity to your orderly sixth house of routine and due diligence. Health is wealth.

Capricorn: You're Reviewing Your Social Circles

With Mercury Rx activating the friendship sector of your chart, it's important you review, reflect, and reassess your sense of belonging in the world. Fortunately for you, lovely Venus enters Sagittarius — and your 12th house of all things behind the scenes on Nov. 1 — so there will be a light-hearted undertone to your demeanor. This is an excellent time to hash things out with your crew, whether it be your coworkers or childhood besties. You'll be ready to kick back once the sun enters Sagittarius, so hang in there.

However, it's going to be va va voom as soon as the goddess of love sashays her ways into your sign on Nov. 25. Speaking of love, this month's full moon will beam directly through your love zone, so stay tuned for a sparkling evening swirling with creative fertility.

Aquarius: You're Tweaking Your Mission Statement

Mercury will be retrograde through your ambitious 10th house of career, legacy, and reputation in the world for the majority of the month. This is a time for you to review and reflect on your long-term goals, and perhaps even partake in heart-to-heart conversations with your authority figures.

Meanwhile, lady Venus will shake up your friendship sector, bringing you charming new connections and social inspiration.

Looking for other opportunities? A new moon in Sagittarius on Nov. 25 will beam directly through this area of your chart, so keep a look out for exciting new ventures. However, before you set your intentions, the full moon on Nov. 12 will illuminate your domestic fourth house of home and family. Do your loved ones support your hopes, wishes, and dreams?

Pisces: You're Reflecting On Your Spiritual Journey

Before you take off on a life-changing journey, Mercury Rx is asking you to reflect and reassess what the "bigger picture" actually means to you, not to mention all that's waiting for you on the other side of the horizon. This is a deeply spiritual time for you, but it's crucial that you find solid ground in order for you to manifest your long-term goals. There's nothing wrong with dreaming, but being practical holds the key to your success.

Venus will dazzle her way into Sagittarius and your career sector on Nov. 1, so you'll have no trouble making an impression on your superiors. The full moon in Taurus on Nov. 12 will beam directly through your chatty third house of communication and thought process, bringing you important insight in regard to your communication style. Get your ducks in a row, and be sure to set some intentions during the new moon on Nov. 25, as it will likely bring new beginnings to your professional life.