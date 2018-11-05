As of Nov. 16, 2018, Venus will finally put her emotionally distressing retrograde to rest. Hallelujah, right? Well, not so much. See, the thing is, just as soon as it makes sense to celebrate the end of her cosmic conundrum, Mercury retrograde will drop in like a ton of bricks on the exact same day. If you thought that the universe was about to give you a break, think again. We're going straight from heartbreak and right to into scatterbrained. The cosmos think they're funny, don't they? Eh, they can laugh all they want, because your Mercury retrograde November 2018 horoscope contains everything you need to know about sidestepping the mayhem.

All jokes aside, retrogrades don't mean that the world is coming to an end. In fact, even though a retrograde can cause a lot of drama, it's all meant to be a period of careful introspection and positive reflection. Since Mercury rules over cognitive function, communication, planning, technology and transportation, this retrograde can have a major impact on our overall world. However, it's also an opportunity to revamp the way you "think." Beginning in visionary, adventurous, and spontaneous Sagittarius, there's no doubt it'll be full of sharp turns and unexpected twists.

Aries

Travel plans may be foiled by Mercury retrograde, since it's occupying your ninth house of adventure. It may be best to hold off on the lofty plans and epic journeys and instead, focus on growing wisdom within. Introspection is your most cultural experience right now.

Taurus

Sexy time may not feel so sexy when Mercury is retrograding in your eighth house of spiritual sexuality and shared resources. It can also cause problems for your financial obligations. Try not to force intimate commitments. Also, you should spend this time paying off your debts and settling contracts.

Gemini

Chances are, this retrograde is bound to stir up drama in your relationship. Mercury is in your seventh house of partnerships, showing you how misunderstandings can breed contempt. Don't let the conflict get you down. Instead, work on patience, compromise, and empathy.

Cancer

Your schedule may feel all out of order with Mercury retrograde in your sixth house of work and health. However, now's not the time to expect you to start a diligent routine. Instead, focus on one thing at a time. Step-by-step, you'll learn how to organize your world more efficiently.

Leo

It may feel much harder for your creative receptors to find inspiration with Mercury retrograde in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. It's not the best time to start new artistic projects, nor is it ideal for decadent distractions. Instead, find the fun in finishing what you've already started.

Virgo

Your fourth house of home and family is receiving Mercury retrograde's confusion. If your fundamental values are at odds with your loved ones, conflict may ensue. Try not to make snap decisions about your relationships. However, be introspective enough to know what's best for you.

Libra

With Mercury rolling backwards in your communication house, this is definitely not the time to be running your mouth. You may alienate others by saying the first thing that pops into your head. Instead, you should reorient your priorities and revamp your daily routine.

Scorpio

Your second house of money and possessions is receiving the brunt of Mercury's tailspin. This is definitely not a good time to make major financial commitments, since cognitive functions are all out of order. Instead, save your money and rethink your relationship with spending.

Sagittarius

With Mercury retrograde burning you in your first house of the self, you could feel that confidence in your identity is at a low point. Uncertainty may motivate you to force yourself into situations that aren't appropriate. Use this time to rejuvenate your perspective your of yourself instead.

Capricorn

You may be struggling to find a moment of peace and quiet while Mercury retrogrades in your 12th house of the unconscious. Chances are, you'll also take every irrational idea you concoct very seriously. Remember to rethink your thought process and revamp your spiritual health.

Aquarius

You could feel like you can't rely on anyone while Mercury retrogrades through your 11th house of community. There are real friends and then superficial ones. Don't sever ties just yet. However, rethink the people you surround yourself with and how you can be a better friend.

Pisces

All your accomplishments will come into question as Mercury retrogrades through your career house. Hold off on making spontaneously ambitious plans or taking risks in your field. It could all crash and burn. Instead, take time to learn from your mistakes.