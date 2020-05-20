The hardest part of beginning something new is taking the first step. After that, everything begins to fall into place. It's finding the courage to begin that's tricky. However, there's no better time to start than on the new moon. At this point of the lunar cycle, you are called to let go of what's no longer serving you and to instead embrace everything that is. Though it's easier said than done, your May 2020 new moon horoscope will guide you as you make your way forward. Taking place on May 22 at 1:38 p.m. ET, this new moon takes place in free-spirited, open-minded, and adaptable Gemini, so prepare to feel the wind beneath your wings.

However, the first move is rarely ever obvious and there are always many different paths you can take before you reach your destination. With six major planets in mutable signs, understand that progress can take place looking backward as much as it can looking forward. The world is filled with shades of gray and most things aren't purely black or white. By setting aside your instinct to judge things before you fully understand them, you'll find the move that works best for you.

With the new moon forming a trine to expansive Jupiter, stable Saturn, and transformative Pluto, there is so much power smoldering beneath you. While the world may be changing, your heart always knows what it wants, and being open to change doesn't necessarily mean changing what lies within. Even if you feel emotionally overwhelmed by the fact that dreamy and distorted Neptune is squaring off with the Venus-Mercury conjunction, these feelings are temporary and will pass. A weak moment doesn't mean you aren't strong. It indicates you'll always bounce back eventually.

Joel Carrera / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Aries

It's as if, after a long time of trying to solve a puzzle, you're starting to crack the code. Take a look at your situation from a different angle, because there's something important you've been missing. If you're too afraid to ask questions, you'll never know the answers. Speak your mind and be open to all possibilities.

Taurus

It's time to take stock of your life and learn the difference between what you can change and what you can't. There's also a difference between what you need and what you want. For now, focus on forging a stable foundation for yourself; one from which you can accomplish anything. It's back to the basics.

Gemini

Take a moment to envision what your future looks like. In order to make your vision a reality, you'll need to let go of whatever is blocking you from success. More likely than not, it's your mentality holding you back. Your dreams are proof enough that you're capable of accomplishing them.

Cancer

Your memories only have as much power as you allow them to. What's happened to you is not indicative of who you are. Be kind enough to forgive yourself. You know better now and you're not the same person you were before. You've come a long way and you know it's true.

Shutterstock

Leo

There is no better feeling than knowing you've done something to make the world a safer place for others. What actions can you take to make sure your impact is a positive one? If you lead with compassion and tolerance in mind, you'll always know the right answer. Set your ego aside and think of the greater good.

Virgo

No matter how much you desire success, the greater responsibility that comes with it can be terrifying. Identify what you're so afraid of. Is it the possibility of failure? Is it the comfort of remaining in your bubble? When you know what's holding you back, you can then start to overcome your deep-seated fear.

Libra

Life isn't about winning or losing. It's about taking advantage of all the opportunities surrounding you and leading with love. Half of the battle is being open to new experiences. The other half is being willing to have your perspective changed by these experiences. Embrace gratitude for simply being here right now.

Scorpio

You only have so much time and energy to spend, so take a moment to rethink your priorities. If you're wasting it on things that don't truly matter, it's time to correct course. You don't fear commitment; you fear committing to the wrong thing. Let your first commitment be to embracing your best self.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius

It's time to take stock of the relationships in your life. Are you surrounded by people who want the best for you? Who inspire you to be the best version of yourself? Think of the relationship dynamics needing improvement. You have no control over what everyone else does, but you do have control over yourself.

Capricorn

There are consequences to every small action you take. Reflect on the magnitude of each decision you have to make and how they all add up. You'll be surprised how every little positive move you make will eventually become a trend. It's time to break bad habits and build ones allowing you to become your best self.

Aquarius

There are certain things you do in life that have no purpose other than to bring you joy. Think about what your joy looks like and whether it relies on instant gratification versus creative self-expression. Choose a joy you can always rely on. Choose a joy that allows you to release all these pent up feelings and sets you free.

Pisces

It's time to take it easy and reflect on your emotional instincts. However, in order to do that, you need to be in a situation you can trust; a situation that allows you to be your self and think clearly. Improve your environment and put effort in your closest relationships. Set aside everything else and concentrate on what's most important.