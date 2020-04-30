Most people think the tarot is supposed to tell your future or give you concrete answers, but I beg to differ. The tarot opens up your intuition, helping you realize you knew the answers all along. It's merely a tool for self-discovery and self-exploration. The meaning of the card communicates with your heart, helping you come to the decision on your own. Whenever I have a question I can't stop thinking about, I know I can always turn to my tarot cards to help me find what I'm searching for. Even if you're unhappy with the card your zodiac sign received in your May 2020 monthly tarotscope, there's a reason you were brought here and a reason you were chosen for that specific card. There's something important that card is trying to tell you. But you don't have to worry, because the tarot is positive that every single sign in the zodiac has something to look forward to.

Having a deck of tarot cards is like having a guardian angel with you at all times, ready to give you advice at a moment's notice. However, you don't need to own a deck in order to tap into its wisdom, especially because I've already selected a card for you to guide you through the month of May. Luckily, May is bound to be a beautiful month filled with abundance. The tarot says so:

Aries: King Of Swords

It's a beautiful month to make up your mind. You're seeing things clearly and you're able to set aside your emotions to look at everything logically. Even if you feel biased, remember that going out of your way to understand every side of the story will get you far. There are important things you may be overlooking when you listen only to your heart and never to your head.

Taurus: Knight Of Swords

You've got your mind set on a goal and there's no stopping you until you achieve it. It's time to set aside your doubts and hush your inner critic. This month presents a powerful opportunity for you to get very far, and as long as you believe in yourself, there's no reason you can't accomplish what you set out to accomplish. Create a plan and put it in motion. You'll start seeing results before you know it.

Gemini: The Sun

This month, people are looking up to you. It's as if your best qualities are shining as brightly as the sun and everyone just wants to bask in your light. Acknowledge all your talents, gifts, and strengths, because they'll help you overcome the impossible. You don't need validation, either. You know you are loved from deep inside your bones. And don't worry, you're not conceited. You are confident.

Cancer: Seven Of Swords

You need to be extra careful this month. You may be doing something you know you're not supposed to be doing and hoping you don't get caught in the act. Even though you've been getting away with it so far, getting too confident in your abilities may cause you to slip up. You need to be 100% sure the consequences are worth continuing whatever it is you're doing.

Leo: Knight Of Cups

There's no need to be so hard on yourself for daydreaming. Your imagination is working overtime, making your reality that much more vivid. Set aside your concern for doing things "correctly." Instead, allow yourself to make a beautiful mess by unleashing your creativity. You'll be so impressed by what your inner artist gives birth to, especially because it will heal so many wounds.

Virgo: Six Of Pentacles

There's a generosity burning inside you and it never goes out. However, sometimes you find yourself worrying about being taken advantage of when you give freely to so many people. This month, you're learning the power of giving has nothing to do with what you get in return. It's a contribution to the world you want to live in. Giving is simply one way of bringing your vision of love to life.

Libra: The Fool

This month, you're being called to set aside all your preconceived notions and stubborn perspectives about everything. Go forth as though you've never experienced anything before, helping you form fresh opinions. Get to know yourself again, because believe it or not, you've probably changed more than you realize. What have you got to lose? Give something another chance.

Scorpio: The Hierophant

It's time to go back to the basics this month. If you feel all out of sorts or spiritually disoriented, it's time to find your center once again. Return to a ritual or practice that reminds you of who you are and what your values are. You may be forgetting a key step in forging peace, acceptance, and meaning in your life. Try remembering to do something that brings you back down to Earth.

Sagittarius: Wheel Of Fortune

Things may feel uncertain this month, but that doesn't have to be a bad thing. Although the unknown can feel terrifying, it reminds you to always stay in the present moment because it's the only thing that's promised. You have no way of knowing what comes next, but the universe wants you to know no matter what happens, you'll be OK. You will always be OK. Repeat that to yourself over and over again.

Capricorn: Nine Of Cups

You're learning so much about action and reaction this month. If you focus on the negatives and the darkness, you'll find your world enveloped in a shadow. If you concentrate on sunshine and hope, things will become a lot brighter. It's not realistic to think positively all the time, but you can remember to have gratitude for all the wonderful things you do have. Gratitude will only lead to more gratitude.

Aquarius: Six Of Wands

This month, you're proving to yourself just how deep your strength is. You may be faced with obstacles you never thought you'd be able to overcome, and yet somehow, you pull yourself up by your boot straps and get it done. There's no reason to have a defeatist attitude, because it's a lie. Remember that you're a superhero, because you might just unexpectedly save the day.

Pisces: Death

There's no reason to fear the death card. Think closely about the cycle of life and death. Nothing ever truly comes to an end, because an ending is also a new beginning. This month, you're letting go of what no longer serves you and creating space for a part of you to be reborn. You're a phoenix rising from the ashes and even if this process is painful, you'll feel more beautiful than you did when you started.