Stop and smell the roses. May is here, and the thought of kicking back and reveling in the beauty of springtime has never felt so right. In case you're wondering, I've got your May 2019 horoscope right here, and it's filled with so many feels, but before diving into the individual predictions, let's take a closer look at the month ahead, shall we? Aries season kicks off during the spring equinox, a symbol of brand-new life. Taurus season, on the other hand, is when the seeds begin to take root and the energy of spring reaches its peak.

May is a fertile month, both physically and spiritually speaking. It's no wonder people all over the world, starting with our ancestors, honor the essence of spring by celebrating with rituals and fertility festivals such as Beltane. With the sun beaming through earthy Taurus for the majority of the month, there's an innate desire to be present in the "here and now" and simply just be. Those born under the sign of the bull often come across as languid and slow-moving. However, when you look at the energy of Taurus from a physical standpoint, it prefers to see the world through the five senses. After all, the soul of the Taurus believes there's something so much greater than the things we possess in the third dimension.

Rebellious Uranus, planet of revolution and unexpected change, first entered Taurus back in March, but with the sun traveling currently through the same sign, you'll now feel more clarity on the changes headed your way. Taurus represents values, practicalities, security, comfort, and sensual pleasures, and during this this seven-to eight-year cycle, you'll experience a revolution in regard to your finances, money-making abilities, and values. Truth is, you never know what you're going to get with electric Uranus, so expect the unexpected.

Nevertheless, here's what the enchanting month of May has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Embracing The Unknown

One thing at a time, Aries. With your ruling planet Mars in Gemini for the majority of the month, your energy is more scattered than usual, and you're likely more focused on running errands and getting things done. This is powerful energy for communication, but make sure you use your words carefully, as you can easily run into some heated debates during this time. There will be a new moon in Taurus on May 4, bringing new beginnings to your second house of values, finances, and self-worth. You know your values are changing, but what makes you feel confident in your skin? This is a great time for self-care and indulging in the things that bring you pleasure. Mercury and Venus will activate this area of your chart shortly after, so themes related to money, beauty, and your personal aesthetic will certainly be top of mind.

Mars enters Cancer on May 15, igniting your domestic fourth house of home, family, and soul foundation. This will provide you with enough energy to invest in your humble abode, whether it be re-decorating or focusing on your loved ones. The full moon in Scorpio on May 18 will highlight your eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources. Think back to the new moon in Scorpio in November 2018. You could come face-to-face this month with revealing truths regarding your family, or a prominent authority figure in your life.

Taurus: You're Going With The Flow

This is your solar revolution, Taurus. Are you celebrating yet? There will be a new moon in your sign on May 4, bringing new beginnings to your overall sense of self, and perhaps even your personal appearance, and I highly suggest you take advantage of the new moon to set your intentions.

Mercury enters your sign on May 6, but with Uranus in the mix, I also suggest you double and triple check your ride. See, Curious Mercury rules transportation, and Uranus is notorious for unexpected surprises, so you do the math. Besides, it doesn't hurt to play it safe. With your ruling planet Venus in Aries for the majority of the month, you're likely feeling a bit more introverted in the love department, but not for long, as luscious Venus will pirouette her way into your sign on May 15. This is everything, Taurus. Venus thrives when in your sign, and so will you. Later that day, Mars enters Cancer, your chatty third house of communication and local community. Ready to launch that project via social media? Do your due diligence, but make sure you watch what you say! Mars is hot-headed, and in Cancer, an emotional wreck.

The full moon in Scorpio on May 18 will activate your seventh house of relationships and committed partnerships. Think back to the new moon in Scorpio in November 2018. Pay attention, Taurus. Secrets will be revealed.

Gemini: You're Soul Searching

Time for a much-needed break, Gemini. With your ruling planet buzzing through you eleventh house of teams, tribes, and friendship groups this past month, you likely made an impression on your extended network. However, the mischievous messenger planet slides into Taurus, your secretive 12th house of all things behind-the-scenes, on May 6, and well, you're beyond ready to lay low and re-charge your batteries. Although, with the new moon in Taurus illuminating this area of your chart, you're probably already looking for that inner peace. It's well deserved, Gemini.

On May 15, Venus joins the sun and Mercury in this area of your chart, and hot-headed Mars slides into Cancer, igniting your second house of values, income, and self-worth. Are you trying to make more money? Aggressive Mars is here to provide you with enough energy to make that happen. Just make sure you don't make any impulsive purchases during this time, as Mars is notorious for going overboard. Then again, this is a good time to revel in the things that bring you comfort, so carpe diem!

The full moon in Scorpio on May 18 will activate your sixth house of health and daily tasks. Think back to the new moon in Scorpio in November 2018: What's changed in regard to your health habits, and day-to-day routine?

Cancer: You're Thriving In Your Social Life

Get your schmooze on, Cancer! With the sun beaming through your eleventh house of teams, friendship groups, and extended network, you're tapping into your inner humanitarian, and perhaps in the midst of manifesting your hopes and dreams. Speaking of which, the new moon in Taurus on May 4 will illuminate this area of your chart, and bring new beginnings to your community efforts and general sense of belonging. Curious Mercury joins the sun in sensual Taurus on May 6, energizing and revitalizing this area of your chart before lovely Venus makes her debut on the 15th. This is gorgeous energy, especially for making connections, but there's more. That same day, assertive Mars enters your sign to ignite your levels of confidence and remind you of your strengths. Don't be afraid to assert yourself and stand your ground, but make sure you take it easy on the attitude, as you could come across a bit defensive during this time.

The full moon in Scorpio on May 18 will activate your expressive fifth house of joy, romance, and creativity. Think back to the new moon in Scorpio in November 2018: What's changed in regard to your authenticity, romance, and creative muse?

Leo: You're Making Big Moves

You're the boss, Leo. With the sun energizing your ambitious tenth house of career, public reputation, and sense of authority, you're likely concentrated on your professional endeavors and taking charge in the workplace. Speaking of, the new moon in Taurus on May 4 will activate this area of your chart, and perhaps bring new beginnings to your sense of leadership, authority figures, and professional life. Mercury the messenger will join the sun on May 6, before lovely Venus makes her debut on the 15th. Looking for a promotion, Leo? This is a wonderful time to dazzle your superiors, and the public eye. Intimidated by the big boss? This energy is everything you need to convey your message and do it while looking the part. Aggressive Mars is going to enter Cancer this same day, and your secretive 12th house of dreams and all things behind-the-scenes. Aside from the moody restlessness and slight chance of insomnia, Mars is here to help you channel your energy into something personal, maybe even behind closed doors. FYI: Meditation is a powerful tool for you during this time, Leo.

The full moon in Scorpio on May 18 will activate your domestic fourth house of home, family, and sense of security. Think back to the new moon in Scorpio in November 2018: What's changed in regard to your family members, living space, and emotional foundation?

Virgo: You're Nourishing Your Inner Wanderer

Can you see the light, Virgo? With the sun beaming through your eighth house of sex, transformation, and death for the majority of April, you were likely in the midst of some far-reaching changes. However, it's safe to say the dark times are officially over. The sun is now energizing your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and personal philosophy, and you're ready to channel your inner Indiana Jones. Speaking of, the new moon on May 4 will illuminate this area of your chart, bringing new beginnings to your life perspective and the "bigger picture." So for those of you considering taking a leap of faith, now is the time to set your intentions. Besides, on May 6, your ruling planet Mercury will join the sun in this area of your chart, before lovely Venus joins too on 15th. Planning a much-needed vacation, Virgo? This is a great time to plan your next getaway, if you aren't traveling already. That same day, assertive Mars will stampede through Cancer and your eleventh house of teams, tribes, friendship groups, and extended network. This is an excellent time to socialize and connect with like-minded individuals who share similar goals.

The full moon in Scorpio on May 18 will activate your third house of communication and local community. Think back to the new moon in Scorpio in November 2018: What's changed in regard to your immediate environment, thought process, and general exchanges?

Libra: You're Making Prominent Changes

This, too, shall pass, Libra. With the sun activating your eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources this season, you're in the midst of a powerful revamp, and perhaps undergoing deep changes in your life. Speaking of which, the new moon in Taurus on May 4 will illuminate this area of your chart, and perhaps enlighten you with new ways to develop self-mastery. Need to pay off debt? This new moon energy is everything you need to make that happen... especially when in a sign like Taurus. Plus, your ruling planet Venus will join the sun in this area of your chart on the 15th, a few days after Mercury makes its debut.

Feeling witchy? These sultry vibes are mysterious and occult-friendly, so feel free to tap into your inner Sabrina Spellman. BTW, that same day, assertive Mars enters Cancer, and your ambitious tenth house of career, public reputation, and sense of authority. Ready to turn those boss vibes up a notch, Libra? Hot-headed Mars is notorious for being overly-aggressive, so take it easy on your superiors. Then again, this is also a great time to take a stand and make an impression in the world. Admit, Libra: You have a strong desire for recognition, so whatever you do, don't let this energy go to waste. The full moon in Scorpio on May 18 will activate your second house of income, values, and self-worth. Think back to the new moon in Scorpio in November 2018: What's changed in regard to your values and self-esteem since?

Scorpio: You're Nurturing Your Partnerships

You're not alone, Scorpio. Trust me, as much as you love being the lone wolf, you're always going to need someone by your side, whether it be romantically, or platonically. So with the sun beaming through your seventh house of relationships and committed partnerships, you're more focused on your one-on-one connections, and likely feeling more diplomatic than usual. That said, the new moon in Taurus on May 4 will activate this area of your chart and bring new beginnings to your relationship sector. Ready to make things official? This lunation could be the beginning of a new relationship or business collaboration. Make sure to set your intentions now, as they will likely see fruition during the full moon in November 2019.

Mercury the messenger joins the sun on May 6, before sultry Venus makes her big debut in this area of your chart on the 15th. Single and ready to mingle, Scorpio? These celestial entities will certainly be on your side. Next, your ancient ruler Mars stampedes into Cancer, and your ninth house of travel, education, and personal philosophy on May 15. Daring to go where no one's gone before, Scorpio? Hot-headed Mars is igniting your inner wanderer and double-daring you to venture into unknown territory. Last but not least, there will be a powerful full moon in your sign on May 18, and rest assured, you will feel the effects.

Sagittarius: You're Getting Your Ducks In A Row

Get to work, Sagittarius! Your ruling planet is jumping for joy and your appetite is larger than life, but it's time to simmer down... especially now that your ruling planet is retrograde. Plus, with the sun energizing your sixth house of health, responsibility, and day-to-day routine, you're on the grind — whether it's for your daily duties, health habits, or due diligence. Speaking of which, there will be a new moon in Taurus on May 4, illuminating this area of your chart, and perhaps bringing new beginnings to your day-to-day life. Ready for a new lifestyle? Looking to change up your routine? Make sure you set your intentions now, as they could potentially see fruition during the full moon in November 2019.

Mercury the messenger joins the sun on May 6, before sultry Venus makes her debut on the 15th. This combination of energies is everything you need to create a steady routine, and perhaps enjoy it, too. Single Sags could find love where they least expect it, considering this area of your chart governs your day-to-day environment. Later that same day, assertive Mars enters Cancer, and your eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources. This energy is carnal, powerful, and magnetic. In fact, some of you will be incredibly psychic during this time, so stay tuned in. The full moon in Scorpio on May 18 will activate your 12th house of dreams, secrets, and all things behind-the-scenes. Think back to the new moon in Scorpio in November 2018: What's changed in regard to your values, self-esteem, and life behind-closed-doors since?

Capricorn: You're Indulging Your Inner Child

What makes you happy, Capricorn? With the sun beaming over your expressive fifth house of romance, creativity, and individual expression this season, you're indulging in the things that bring you joy and pleasure. So themes related to self love and creativity will be very prominent during this time. Speaking of which, there will be a new moon in Taurus on May 4, illuminating this area of your chart, while bringing new beginnings to your self-expression. Working on a creative project? Make sure you set your intentions, as they could potentially see fruition during the full moon in November 2019. On another note, Mercury the messenger joins the sun on May 6, before sultry Venus makes her big debut in this area of your chart on the 15th. This cosmic combo will be everything you need to get the ball rolling. Who knows, some of you might suddenly run into a shiny romantic prospect along the way. Later that day, assertive Mars enters Cancer and your seventh house of relationships and committed partnerships. Take it easy, Capricorn. Hot-headed Mars is all about the ego, and well... you don't want that to affect you current connections. In the meantime, however, this energy will certainly spice up your relationship dynamic, so use it wisely.

The full moon in Scorpio on May 18 will activate your eleventh house of groups, teams, and extended network. Think back to the new moon in Scorpio in November 2018: What's changed in regard to your friendships circles and sense of belonging in the world?

Aquarius: You're Creating A Solid Foundation

What brings you comfort, Aquarius? With the sun energizing your domestic fourth house of home, family, and sense of security this season, you're likely more in tune with your emotional needs and perhaps focusing on your loved ones. Although, with your ruling planet Uranus activating this area of your chart as we speak, some of you could be experiencing unexpected shakeups in the home front, too. Not to worry, though. Electric Uranus is simply liberating you from all the things holding you back. You love your freedom, don't you? Well, this is all thanks to your ruling planet, and well... the universe has your back. It's that simple.

Speaking of home, there will be a new moon in Taurus on May 4, illuminating this area of your chart and bringing new beginnings to your emotional foundation. The intentions you set now could ultimately see fruition during the full moon in November 2019. Mercury the messenger joins the sun on May 6, before sultry Venus makes her big debut in this area of your chart on the 15th. This dynamic duo will certainly change up the vibe, and since charming Venus is also in the mix, this is a good opportunity to lighten up the mood a bit. Thinking about re-decorating your pad? Venus is your girl. Later that day, assertive Mars enters Cancer and your sixth house of health and day-to-day routine. Ready to get your detox on, Aquarius? For the record, you're perfect just the way you are, but hot-headed Mars is impulsive AF, and when in this area of your chart, beast mode is an understatement — but try not to go overboard either, whether its home, health-, or work-related. Listen to your body, Aquarius.

The full moon in Scorpio on May 18 will activate your tenth house of career, and reputation in the world. Think back to the new moon in Scorpio in November 2018: What's changed in regard to your career status, leadership skills, and general sense of authority?

Pisces: You're Taking Care Of Business

Communicate with honesty, Pisces. What are you so afraid of? Besides, with the sun beaming through your third house of communication, siblings, and your immediate network, chances are you'll have a whole lot to say. Or maybe you decide to read a new book or learn something new this season. One thing's for sure, Pisces: You will be a lot busier than usual, and this could be because you're off running meticulous errands or filling out some paperwork, but Mercury the messenger rules this area of your chart, so there's no escaping the fussy details.

There will be a new moon in Taurus on May 4, illuminating this area of your chart, and bringing new beginnings to your immediate exchanges and overall thought process. Some of you could be signing an important contract with a sibling or neighbor. Nevertheless, make sure you set your intentions, as they could potentially see fruition during the full moon in November 2019. On another note, Mercury the messenger joins the sun on May 6, before sultry Venus makes her big debut in this area of your chart on the 15th. Looking for mental stimulation? This cosmic combo will certainly spice things up for you in regard to your communication style. Plus, this area of your chart also rules transportation, so some of you might decide to take off on a mini-vacay. Later that day, assertive Mars enters Cancer and your expressive fifth house of romance, joy, and creativity. Ready to tap into your repressed artist, Pisces? Who knows, you might run into a passionate love affair along the way. Otherwise, the God of war is here to awaken your inner child and ignite your creative muse. Take it easy on the competition, as Mars is notorious for its extra-large ego.

The full moon in Scorpio on May 18 will activate your ninth house of education, travel, and personal philosophy. Think back to the new moon in Scorpio in November 2018: What's changed in regard to your "bigger picture" and life perspective? Where is your inner compass leading you?