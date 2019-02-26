There's a massive shift upon us, although, I'm pretty sure some of you have already experienced its preliminary effects first hand. In the end, we are all a reflection of the cosmos, and these universal energies are constantly flowing through us, and all around us. BTW, Uranus in Taurus 2019 will officially kick off on Mar. 6, but like I mentioned, the majority of us already felt this "shift," as electric Uranus already made a cameo in Taurus, back in May 2018. However, the cosmic rebel planet stationed retrograde in August 2018, and re-entered Aries in November 2018, until it finally stationed direct in January of this year.

Granted, this is a bit complicated to comprehend, but I will do my best to explain, I promise. For starters, let's talk a little bit more about Uranus, so we can make sense of it all. In astrology, Uranus, aka "The Great Awakener," is the planet of chaos, technology, rebellion, and unexpected change. Taurus, on the other hand, is a symbol of our finances, values, possessions, and sensual pleasures. Now, what happens when we combine both of these energies? Well, given Taurus' need for comfort, routine, and security, the influence of Uranus will definitely be shaking things up.

For instance, Taurus is an earth sign, as it is practical, dependable, and very much in tune with the five senses. Uranus, on the other hand, is disruptive and freedom-loving; hence its shifts can feel like an electric shock. I'll give you another example: weeks before Uranus entered Taurus back in May 2018, a volcano in Kilauea, Hawaii began to erupt. Then, a couple of days after Uranus officially transitioned, another volcano erupted, except this time it was in Merapi, Indonesia. For the record, these occurrences took place unexpectedly (Uranus), and the volcanic eruptions (and burning lava) are both representations of Aries and Taurus.

Sometimes we need to see to believe, stargazers. I mean, you're not the only one, which is why I like to give examples of (pre and post) planetary-shift effects. However, given that Uranus also rules technology, there are also a number of takeaways I can share with you in regard to Uranus in Aries. Firstly, I refer to Uranus in Aries as the age of the virtual ego. Think about it, Uranus entered Aries in 2010, and Aries is a symbol of our sense of self, right? Well, Uranus in Aries was the era of selfies, and virtual rivalry. Virtual tools and platforms, such as FaceTime and Instagram, were also huge turning points in the world of technology.

Uranus In Taurus: Mar. 6, 2018 - July 7, 2025

In astrology, Uranus is referred to as a generational planet, given the amount of time it spends in one sign, which can ultimately serve as a revolution of sorts. Also, despite its retrograde cycle back in May 2018, Uranus will enter Taurus on Mar. 6 for the first time in 84 years. Like I said, Taurus is a representation of values, practicality, security, comfort, and sensual pleasures, and during this this seven-to eight-year period, we will likely see a revolution in all things related to financial income, and currency in general. In fact, we're already experiencing the rise of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

On another note, this could spark unexpected changes in regard to the way we seek pleasure in our lives. Also, given that Taurus rules our values and possessions, this transit could also shake things up in the way the collective approaches money, and the material world in general. Remember, Uranus is a symbol of our freedom, and Taurus represents one's security. Who knows? Perhaps we discover innovative ways to handle practical matters, such as our finances and nourishment. TBH, I keep thinking about virtual tools like Instacart and UberEats. Although, I'm not going to lie, all this technology is starting to intimidate me, but then again, it's only a matter of time.