March has arrived, and as we continue swimming through the depths of elusive Pisces, the collective is greeted with an ocean of emotions, and the gift of universal love. BTW, your March 2019 horoscope is here to guide you through this mystifying sea of dreams, so whatever you do, don't repress those feels. Although, I will say, don't let the ethereal magic of Pisces season fool you for a second. These mutable waters are incredibly complex, deeply mysterious, and all encompassing. Put it this way: what would wandering through your subconscious be like? Dreaming is a unique experience for everyone, and so is this astrological season.

Nevertheless, the month kicks off with gorgeous Venus sliding into groovy Aquarius on Mar. 1, (in case you're in the mood for a little strange love) before Mercury the messenger begins its backwards journey through Pisces on Mar. 5. Gird your loins! Mercury is already detriment in the sign of Pisces, which means it's not working at its full potential, so you can already imagine what this three-and-a-half-week retrograde cycle will feel like. Bad news first; thinking practically and logically during Mercury retrograde in Pisces will be quite a challenge. However, given Pisces' emotional depth and creative intuition, this retrograde cycle could really help you get in touch with your feels.

Drum roll, please. Electric Uranus, the cosmic rebel planet, enters money-hungry Taurus on Mar. 6, where it will remain until 2026. TBH, this is an entirely different conversation, but prepare to see a serious revolution in all things related to currency, values, and what the world considers most practical. As it is, we are currently witnessing the rise of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, and pretty soon we'll be paying for our social media platforms, in my opinion. Remember, rebellious Uranus is the planet of chaos, technology, change, and progressive thinking, so expect the unexpected! Don't say I didn't warn you. #JustSaying.

There's more. There will be a magical new moon in Pisces taking place on the very same day Uranus enters Taurus, which means the seeds you plant now could last up to seven years, if not more. (In case you haven't notice, this is a major transit, my fellow stargazers.) Last but certainly not least, there will be a full moon in charming Libra on Mar. 20, aka Spring Equinox 2019. What a way to start the astrological new year, huh? This is our very own cosmic rebirth from the heavens, as it is also the first day of Aries season.

Are you ready to March?

Here's what the stars have in store for you this month, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Preparing For Your Solar Revolution

With the sun beaming over your secretive 12th house of dreams and subconscious, you're coming face-to-face with your shadow, and repressed feels. Don't stress the ambiguity, Aries. Instead, take some time for yourself, because you deserve it. On a brighter note, Venus will be spreading her charms through your friendship zone, reminding you how lucky you are to have such a stellar crew. Moreover, the full moon in Libra, on the first day of your birthday season, will highlight your relationship sector. To compromise or not to compromise, that is the question.

Taurus: You're Mentally Preparing For Changes Ahead

Can you feel it, Taurus? There's something in the wind, and its name is Uranus. That's right; the cosmic rebel planet is bringing its high force winds over to your comfort-loving territory. Have no fear, Taurus. It's about to be a revolution. Moreover, your ruling planet Venus will be dancing through your career sector, so shine bright like the unicorn you are, Taurus. The world needs to know. Lastly, the full moon in Libra, at the end of the month, will illuminate your responsible sixth house of health, and day-to-day routine. How much is too much, Taurus?

Gemini: You're Reaching For The Stars, Literally

With the sun beaming over your career sector, you're reflecting on your life mission, and professional path. However, your ruling planet Mercury will retrograde in this area of your chart as well, so be wary of ambiguous paperwork, contracts, and deceptive conversations with your superiors. Charming Venus will be dazzling your travel sector, so don't be afraid to think outside the box. The full moon in Libra at the end of the month will highlight your expressive fifth house of creativity, and romance. You're not a player, you just crush a lot, right Gemini?

Cancer: You're Taking Intuitive Risks, In Every Way

With the sun shining over your exotic ninth house of education, travel, and personal philosophy, you're expanding your horizons, and it all feels like a dream. Meanwhile, Venus, planet of love and beauty, will be spreading her charms through your intimacy sector, so easy with the friends with benefits, Cancer. Last but certainly not least, the full moon in Libra at the end of the month will highlight your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation. Who's side are you on, Cancer? Don't take on all of your family burdens. It's not your responsibility.

Leo: Your Spirit Is Evolving In Every Way Possible

With the sun beaming over your auspicious eighth house of sex, transformation, and emotional vulnerability, you're finally dissolving barriers that exist within your intimate unions. Moreover, charming Venus will be pirouetting through your relationship sector, so don't be afraid to pick your partner's brain during this time. This is a lot of intellectual stimulation, Leo. The full moon in Libra at the end of the month will highlight your chatty third house of communication, siblings, and local community. Have you found the necessary balance in your current schedule? Speak your mind, Leo.

Virgo: You're Learning Something New About Yourself

As you know, you ruling planet Mercury will retrograde this month, and in your partnership zone. Meaning, pay attention to the conversations you're having, and make sure you stay away from energy vampires, too. BTW, the sun will be here for the majority of the time, so make sure you stay grounded, despite the overly-romantic feels that come with astrological season. Remember, looks can be deceiving. Lastly, the full moon in Libra at the end of the month will highlight your second house of income, values, and self worth. Something's gotta give, Virgo.

Libra: You're Looking Beyond Your Everyday Routine

With the sun beaming over your sixth house of daily duties, health, and routine for the majority of the month, chances are you're feeling as compassionate as ever. Although, how much is too much, Libra? Be gentle with yourself, and make sure you don't overwork yourself either. Moreover, your ruling planet Venus will be dancing through your flirty fifth house of romance, children, and artistic expression, so don't be afraid to take a creative risk! Last but certainly not least, the full moon in your sign at the end of the month will bring clarity and closure in regard to your sense of self. Speaking of, have you been giving too much of yourself to others? Do you, Libra.

Scorpio: You're Tapping Into Your Creative Muse

With the sun lighting up your expressive fifth house of children, creativity, and romance, chances are you're swimming through the colorful realm of your ultra vivid imagination. This energy is magical, and I'm pretty sure you're already feeling it. However, Mercury will retrograde through this area of your chart this month, so make sure you avoid any ambiguous contracts and paperwork related to creative projects. Meanwhile, charming Venus will be dancing through your domestic fourth house of home and family, so feel free to detach for a while. Your soul needs it. Last but not least, the full moon in Libra at the end of the month will highlight your karmic twelfth house of secrets, spirituality, and closure. Balance is key, Scorpio. Be gentle with yourself.

Sagittarius: You're Basking In Your Magical Solitude

With the sun highlighting your domestic fourth of home for the majority of the month, you're likely taking some much-needed time for yourself, and your loved ones. Mercury will also retrograde through this area of your chart, so beware of unnecessary confrontation with relatives. Moreover, Venus will be dancing through your third house of communication, so feel free to chat it up with your neighbors, and connect with your local community. Last but not least, the full moon in Libra at the end of the month will highlight your 11th house of groups, tribes, and extended community. Have you been there for your friends as of late? The world needs you, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: Your Thoughts Are Out Of This World

With the sun shedding its light over your third house of communication and local community, chances are you've been daydreaming more than usual, or perhaps feeling lost in your thoughts. Warning: Mercury will retrograde through this area of your chart, which also rules social media, so be mindful of the conversations you're having. #JustSaying Meanwhile, gorgeous Venus will be dancing through your money sector, so don't be afraid to splurge on something strange and unusual, just how you like it. Last but certainly not least, the full moon in Libra at the end of the month will highlight your ambitious 10th house of career, reputation, and destiny in the world. Spotlight's on you, Capricorn. Does your current career align with your soul's truth?

Aquarius: You're Trying To Be Realistic With Your Values

With the sun energizing your second house of income, values, and self worth, you're likely focusing on the things that bring you comfort. Although, have you decided whether or not these "personal needs" are aligned with your current budget, not to mention values? Speaking of budget, Mercury will retrograde through this area of your chart this month, so don't make any important investments during this time. Meanwhile, Venus will be sprinkling her charms over your sign, which means you will be as charming as ever, Aquarius. Who's the fairest of them all? Lastly, the full moon in Libra at the end of the month will highlight your expansive ninth house of travel, philosophy, and entrepreneurship. Is your current reality aligned with your life panorama? Are you being fair?

Pisces: You're Celebrating Another Journey Around The Sun

Happy Birthday, beautiful Pisces! The sun is traveling through your sign for the majority of the month, and well... I'm sure this magical season feels like home, right? However, Mercury will retrograde in your sign early this month, so make sure you avoid making important decisions, and signing contracts. Your sign is notorious for being dreamy and glamorous, but you need to be realistic in the process...as terrible as that might sound. Speaking of dreamy, Venus will be singing siren-like melodies through your karma zone, so don't hesitate to get yourself a mystical dream journal, as your intuition will be incredibly heightened during this time. Who knows, you might just come face-to-face with a lover from a past life. (Don't forget Mercury will be retrograde!) Lastly, the full moon in Libra at the end of the month will highlight your eighth house of transformation, and intimate unions. Granted, I know sharing is caring, but are you actually getting what you deserve? Who knows, perhaps it's the other way around. All I know is, you get what you give, Pisces.