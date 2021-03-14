Pisces season may be coming to an end this week, but the Pisces-style thinking sure isn't. After all, Mercury — planet of communication — enters the last sign in the zodiac wheel on March 15, inspiring imaginative ideas and empathetic conversations. You might feel a little scatterbrained and distracted, but the daydreams you'll drift off to will make all the confusion worth it. Your March 15, 2021 weekly horoscope has only just begun and there's already a major planetary shift in the works.

The cosmic temperature deepens by midweek. On March 16, the Pisces sun will sextile Pluto — planet of transformation — encouraging you to strengthen your commitment to yourself and get to the bottom of who you are. By March 18, Venus — planet of love and friendship — will also sextile intimate Pluto, favoring relationships based on emotional investment and trust over relationships that are shallow and superficial. The energy is real and raw this week, because Pluto does will not stand for fakery.

Mark March 20 on your calendar, because so much is happening. This is when the sun enters Aries, the first sign in the zodiac wheel. Since it's the first sign, this means that it's technically time to celebrate the astrological new year. March 20 is also the first day of spring (which actually coincides with the sun's ingress into Aries). As the ice of winter begins to melt, new life will sprout from the earth and the natural world will replenish. That's why Aries is such a motivating force, as it's literally the source of vitality for so much rebirth. Let Aries breathe fire into new goals, new projects, and new ideas. Let nothing stand in the way of your success.

The excitement continues by March 21. This is when Venus will enter Aries, infusing your relationships with so much passion and intensity. This is pure love-at-first-sight energy, so watch it make your love life feel more like your favorite drama-romance movie.

March 21 is also when your mind will be flushed with stimulating energy as Mercury forms a sextile with innovative Uranus, sparking fresh ideas. These ideas won't pass through your brain and drift away either, because Mars — planet of courage and ambition — will form a stabilizing trine with grounded and committed Saturn. If you've been dragging your feet over the past few months and struggling to find the motivation to actually stay motivated, this aspect will be your saving grace. Let it support your fire with plenty of fuel.

Aries

Prepare to be shocked to life this week. The past few weeks have been emotional and introspective, but it's all leading up to this powerful and validating time for you. Not only are you feeling more like yourself again, but you're making all the right connections. If you make a point to network and reconnect with your social circle this week, it will yield powerful results. It may even lead to a game-changing project.

Taurus

Your friendships are deepening this week. You may be thinking about the people you spend time with and whether they truly "get" you. Superficial friendships just aren't cutting it at the moment. In fact, if it seems like the vibes are all wrong, you might even feel like spending time on your own. But that doesn't mean you'll be doing nothing but daydreaming. Something major is also coming together in your career this week.

Gemini

Success is so much more than simply showing off and winning the game. It's about leaving a lasting impact on the world that you're proud of. This week, you might find yourself thinking about the reason behind your goals and what achieving these goals would mean for you. If you can't find a good reason, it may be time to rethink where you're headed next. At the moment, you're growing in ways you may not even realize yet.

Cancer

Embracing spontaneous opportunities this week could lead to some fascinating career developments. Set aside your need to go by the book and let the wind take you in new directions. Perhaps trying something different will give you the inspiration you're looking for. There is not one way and one way only to do something. Try keeping an open mind this week and allow people to show you another perspective.

Leo

Sometimes, you have to go through the wringer before everything becomes a lot more clear. Instead of avoiding your more intense emotions while trying to keep things light, why not explore what these emotions are trying to tell you? So much of your strength comes from your shadow, so look your difficulties in the face and ask yourself what can be gleaned from the situation. New doors are opening for you.

Virgo

Raw, unfiltered romance is swirling through your heart this week. The cosmos are infusing your relationships with transformative energy, helping you inject stagnant connections with some much-needed passion. By the end of the week, work will capture your focus. You have so much stamina and energy helping you push through your procrastination and get the job done. Don't let this energy go to waste.

Libra

You have the power to do so much domestic work during the beginning of the week. You may feel motivated to improve your living space and nurture your personal space with some much needed TLC. Self-care it up. By the end of the week, you may be discovering ways to look on the bright side and stay optimistic about life. Tap into your playful side and concoct ways to invite more creativity into your life.

Scorpio

You may feel highly flirtatious and seductive as this week begins. When it comes to love and romance, you're prepared to take things to the next level and dig for raw truths. You deserve a love that transports you to a deeper part of yourself. In fact, by the end of the week, the healing energy surrounding you may feel intense, but ultimately so strengthening. Don't ignore your feelings, because they're pointing you in a powerful direction.

Sagittarius

Find ways to stay grounded this week. If you've been feeling disconnected and unfocused, the cosmos are encouraging you to feel the earth beneath your feet and reconnect with your center. Give your soul what it needs. This grounding energy will eventually reach your relationships, sparking new excitement as it encourages long-term commitment and growth. Think of your potential future together.

Capricorn

Your brain is bursting with power this week. Your power to investigate the truth, study new topics, and speak your mind with renewed commitment is reaching new levels. Challenge yourself intellectually. But don't stay in your head for too long. You have a lot of encouraging energy coming your way when it comes to putting in the effort and realizing your financial goals. Now's the time to set a number and demand it.

Aquarius

This week, you're mixing your connection to your spirituality with your connection to the material world. It's a beautiful time to making healing purchases or let go of your understanding of what you need versus what you want. Let go of the excess, because by the end of the week, a major creative revelation is coming to fruition. Artistic inspiration is surrounding you and you have the power to make that inspiration last.

Pisces

This week, you're embracing so much personal growth. In fact, you may be reshaping your hopes and wishes as you come to terms with the fact that your dreams don't just involve you — they involve your community (maybe even the rest of the world). Work on letting go of the fears and the baggage that may be standing in the way of your belief that these dreams could even be possible. Mountains are moving for you.