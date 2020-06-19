In astrology, an eclipse is more than an abnormal, yet gorgeous phenomenon in the sky. It represents the start of a brand new chapter in life. During eclipse season, which takes place every six months, the universe rapidly speeds you up toward your ultimate destiny. In the process, things may get "eclipsed" out of your life, throwing you for a loop. Dealing with the unexpected blows of an eclipse is never easy, nor is it for the faint of heart, but it's these moments that inspire, motivate, and encourage you to become the best version of yourself. Even though the nature of this astrological occurrence always contains surprises, your June 2020 solar eclipse horoscope has all sorts of clues about where you're headed.

The solar eclipse in Cancer (which takes place on June 21 at 2:41 a.m. ET at 0 degrees) is part of a series of Cancer-Capricorn eclipses that began in July of 2018 and comes to an end during July of 2020. These eclipses created all sorts of change in your life and these changes are concentrated in the astrological houses Cancer and Capricorn rule in your birth chart. While Cancer rules over nurturing, family, home, and private life, Capricorn rules over authority, career, tradition, and public life. These eclipses have likely produced a transformation in these areas of life.

As you move forward during the last solar eclipse on the Cancer-Capricorn axis, you'll find yourself asking lots of questions. What have you learned? How have you changed? How will you continue to change? Here's what you should know as you embark on this last leg of your journey.

Aries

It's time to build your own corner of the world; a corner where you feel like you can let down your guard and be your true self. Surround yourself with those who make you feel emotionally secure, learn what your heart needs in order to feel understood, and make your comfort your main priority.

Taurus

Your perception of the world and the way you choose to communicate and listen is coming into focus. Think about how you can pick your words wisely and balance your ability to speak up with your willingness to listen. You're learning so much so fast and making so many new friends in the process.

Gemini

You have the power to build the world you want to live in. The more effort you put into yourself, the projects you commit to, and the relationships you hold close, the more you'll get out of them. Make a promise to yourself not to take shortcuts or skimp out when you know you should be doing more.

Cancer

It's time to rethink the person you are and how you're expressing your authenticity for all the world to see. There's no need to fit into a certain box or keep up with the expectations others have of you. All that matters right now is being true to yourself. Don't change for the world. Let the world change for you.

Leo

You're delving deep into your own secret world and getting to know a side of you no one else gets to see. There may be difficult memories from your past resurfacing so you can finally begin the process of healing them. You're learning how to forgive others and most importantly, to forgive yourself.

Virgo

You're thinking more and more about the mark you'd like to leave on the world and how you can make it a better place. This is a beautiful time to make a wish and believe in it with all your heart. However, this wish isn't just about you; it's about everyone. If it's good for the world, it's good for you.

Libra

It's time to put yourself out there. Step into the limelight and let the world see what you're capable of. It'll be a risk, but it's a risk worth taking. Remember the more you fail, the closer you get to your inevitable success. However, remaining tucked away in your comfort zone won't get you very far.

Scorpio

The universe is calling on you to explore the great unknown. It's time to do away with your regular day-to-day and perspective. There's a whole world out there, filled with exotic destinations, interesting people, and beautiful new ideas you've yet to discover. Open your eyes, your heart, and your mind to what's around you.

Sagittarius

You're learning what to divest your energy away from and what to invest it in. It may be time to part ways with a commitment that has been draining your energy with no reward. Instead, think of something better to commit to. It's the start of a long journey, but you'll feel so glad you embarked on it when it's over.

Capricorn

Spend time thinking about the people you hold close to your heart and the relationships you pour your energy into. Are you being the best partner you can be? Are they returning the same effort? It's time to turn over a new leaf. Strengthen the relationships you want to keep and let go of the others.

Aquarius

Recognize the way you've been treating your priorities. Are you taking care of your mind, body, and spirit to the best of your ability? Let go of toxic habits that have a negative impact on you over time. It's time to make your wellbeing the most important thing, so choose habits and routines that bring out the best in you.

Pisces

You're on the verge of a creative reawakening. Reconnect with your inner child and identify what's inhibiting you from expressing your purest and most unapologetic self. Is it fear? Is it self-doubt? Life is too short to spend it worrying about these things. All you have is now. Let this moment be lived as beautifully as possible.