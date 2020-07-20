It's summer and the sun is shining, the skies are blue, and Leo season officially begins on July 22. This is the zodiac sign of creativity, self-expression, and youth. When the sun enters this bold and bright zodiac sign, summer can truly begin. After all, the sun rules over Leo, making it so the sun is always happiest when it's in Leo. Since the sun is symbolic of your overall character, your identity, and your ego, Leo is such a confident and show-stopping zodiac sign as a result. Your July 20, 2020 weekly horoscope reflects that, encouraging you to be exactly who you are and unleashing your truth without apology, because life is too short to spend it limiting yourself.

However, don't jump straight to Leo season — Cancer season isn't over yet. In fact, the new moon in Cancer jumpstarts the week on July 20 at 1:33 p.m. ET. As all new moons go, this phase of the lunar cycle is about letting go of the past, forgiving yourself, and setting a fresh intention to guide you forward. Cancer is a protective, intuitive, and compassionate zodiac sign that rules over your inner world. This new moon may feel incredibly personal to you, pushing you to focus on the love you share with others, your sacred space, and your true feelings.

I know this may sound peaceful and cozy, but don't expect this new moon to wash over you like a gently lapping wave. It's more like a crashing tsunami, especially as the sun forms an opposition with karmic and disciplinary Saturn on July 20, right after it already formed an opposition with dark and transformative Pluto. You may experience a push and pull between wanting things to remain as they are and being unable to deny that things need to change. Saturn and Pluto are not subtle in their messaging, so expect these revelations to hit hard.

However, you have all the genius to maneuver through it, because Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — forms a sextile with innovative and unpredictable Uranus on July 22, encouraging you to embrace new ideas and take actions you never have before.

Aries

You've been spending a lot of time letting down your guard and getting in touch with your feelings. It's been an eye-opening experience, allowing yourself to feel everything you're feeling. Now, you can harness those feelings and put them toward something good. Find a creative outlet to help you make sense of it all. Not only will you feel so proud of yourself, you'll feel like a weight has been lifted from your shoulders.

Taurus

You've been learning new things, connecting with new people, and learning how to speak your mind. So much information is churning in your brain that you may even feel anxious from it all. It may be time to rest so you can have time to process everything you're learning. Give yourself time to remember who you are so that you'll be able to incorporate new concepts into your life.

Gemini

You're letting roots sink deep into the ground beneath you. You're an untethered soul by nature and learning how to stay in one place may not come easy. But you're learning that true stability doesn't come with a sacrifice of your freedom. True stability is something that forms inside you and can be taken with you everywhere. Stability looks like loving yourself no matter what.

Cancer

You're embracing the fact you're changing and evolving. You're not the same person as you were before and you should never remain a prisoner to who you've been in the past. However, these changes may leave you feeling vulnerable and unsure of yourself. Take time to remember how strong you are for taking such a big step toward the future. It will all make sense eventually.

Leo

Sometimes you need to let go of your ego before you can create one that is much stronger. You're forgiving yourself for your mistakes, remembering to tap into your spirituality, and letting go of your desire to compete with others. Everyone is on their own journey and it looks very different from yours. Take time to appreciate yourself for who you are just as you are, not who you are when compared to everyone else.

Virgo

You've been so focused on how you can make the world a better place that you may feel guilty for focusing on yourself. However, in order to change the world for the better, you need to focus on yourself first. Tune in to your heart and let your needs speak for themselves. Treat yourself with the love you would like to see in the world and it will naturally spread like wildfire.

Libra

You've been so inspired to further your career and make something out of yourself. All the times people doubted you or discouraged you have motivated you to prove them all wrong. However, you're now searching for new meaning in your work. You want your work to leave a positive impact on the world. Set your sights on making a positive contribution and you'll never feel more accomplished.

Scorpio

You've spent so much time expanding your horizons, committing to long-term growth, and learning about everything you'd like to know more about. Now it's time to put all of this into action and see what you're made of. You can spend all your time learning and never actually leaving a mark on the world if you're too scared to fail. Risk failure, because failure will always mean growth.

Sagittarius

You've made your peace with the past. Some things aren't meant to last forever and that's OK. Even though it's bittersweet to let go, this means you've got a blank slate from which you can rebuild. You can go anywhere, do anything, and be whatever you want to be. Embrace the excitement of the unknown, because you're on the precipice of an exciting new journey.

Capricorn

You've taken time to analyze your relationships and the way you function in them. Chances are, you've had to have some important conversations that address how you can improve the way you treat people and vice versa. Now, it's time to decide whether you'll truly commit. If you've seen too many red flags, it may be time to let go. If your heart is really in it, commitment is worth the risk.

Aquarius

You're fully committed to self-care, but remember that self-care isn't just treating yourself when the going gets rough; it's actively participating in things and taking action in ways that improve your life. It means addressing habits you need to break and new habits that bring the best out of you. It means refusing to settle for relationships that don't have your best interest at heart.

Pisces

You've been working hard to unpack all the fears and insecurities preventing you from enjoying your life to the fullest. Having fun and being creative is the most human act and you never need permission to express yourself through art. However, while your imagination may be bursting with life, it's time to actually lay down the groundwork to bring these ideas to life.