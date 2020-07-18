No matter what you're going through or how you may be feeling, there's always a new moon to look forward to. At this point of the lunar cycle, your spiritual slate is wiped clean and you're given another chance at a new beginning. Considering how astrologically intense June has been (or all of 2020 so far, if I'm being honest), this next new moon is symbolic of your growth. You're picking up the pieces of your life and deciding where you're headed next. The July 2020 new moon could not possibly come at a better time.

During a new moon, the sun and moon are perfectly aligned in a seamless conjunction. The sun rules over your character, your identity, and your overall sense of self. However, the moon rules over your inner world, your emotions, and your subconscious. All too often, you feel one way but express yourself another, but during a new moon there's a connection between your internal and your external selves. This alignment acts as a canvas on which you can paint something beautiful and new. It's a paper to write a new message upon. It's a road you've never set foot on before.

While a new moon will always have an effect on you one way or another, you can harness its energy and utilize its power to start a new project or manifest your vision into reality. It's also a beautiful time to make a point of letting go of your past and releasing yourself from what no longer serves you, as a new moon is all about forgiveness. Whatever you decide to do on a new moon will have major significance when the corresponding full moon takes place six months later. It's then when you'll reap what you've sowed.

Here's everything you need to know about the July new moon:

The Cancer New Moon Takes Place On July 20 At 1:33 P.M. ET

This new moon takes place in Cancer, which is a soulful, emotional, and intuitive cardinal water sign. This new moon asks you to focus on what lies within and to replenish your spiritual state by spreading compassion and kindness to those who matter to you most. Casting a light on your private life, this new moon asks you to focus on things the rest of the world may not know about. All these changes are for you and those you know and love.

However, this new moon is highly intense and energetically charged. It may not feel like the calm release you were hoping for, but a dramatic shift from the past into the future. This new moon opposes expansive Jupiter (heightening the temperature), karmic Saturn (making the vibe very serious), and transformative Pluto (pushing you to overcome obstacles). It's clear this new moon in Cancer will not feel subtle. In fact, it may feel very intense, but ultimately, empowering. In order to get to where you want to be, sacrifices must be made. This new moon is a reminder things don't just fall in your lap. If it's important to you, you need to work for it.

Luckily, this new moon will also form a trine with dreamy and empathetic Neptune, dousing its energy with creativity and spirituality. Even though things may feel difficult or overwhelming during this time, be kind to yourself and to others. Remember everyone is dealing with a battle and kindness will help everyone through. Everything will be OK in the end, so there's no point in giving in to hopelessness.