I bet you were drawn to astrology for a few reasons. You loved learning about your zodiac sign, looking up the astrological compatibility between you and your crush, and of course, learning when the stars will help you make your dreams come true. And hey, you're probably also just curious about whether your horoscope will bless your bank account. Well, I have good news for you. If you were born with your sun or ascendent in Aries, Cancer, or Libra, then you're in luck, because July 2020 will be the best career month for these zodiac signs.

But before you go thinking you're starting the month out with an immediate promotion and a raise, let's get one thing straight: Mercury is retrograde until July 12, slowing the first half of the month down. You might as well lower the pressure on yourself to start new projects and gain momentum quickly, because Mercury retrograde is a good time for you to finally put the finishing touches on projects you've abandoned.

However, Mercury retrograde can't put a damper on the entire month of July, because Mars — planet of drive and ambition — is stoking the fire of your passion in red-hot Aries, its home sign. This is encouraging you to get super excited about a new venture and then compete harder than ever to make it happen. Mars in Aries falls in love with something and then lets nothing stand in its way. You better believe July is a month filled with career potential with this transit underway.

Also, there's no better time to set the foundations for a new goal than the new moon in Cancer on July 20. Shoot for the moon and settle for nothing less. Here's what July will bring these zodiac signs:

Shutterstock

Aries: You're Revving The Engine And You're Ready To Go

With Mars currently breathing fire in your first house of the self, it's as if you're finally waking up from a long and lazy period. Now, you've got more energy than you know what to do with and it's time to decide what you're going to focus on. More than anything, you should enjoy feeling confident in your abilities and sure about yourself because it will radiate wherever you go. People will notice your power whenever they're in your presence. You could spend this month winning if you so desire, so make sure you take the time to play the game.

Cancer: You're Garnering So Much Attention For Your Work

As you make your way through the exciting and empowering period of your solar return, Mars will spread its wings in your 10th house of career and social status. This automatically gives you a powerful, intimidating energy, which gives you all the strength to show the world who's boss. In fact, this is a beautiful month to finally ask for that promotion, start that business, or simply take matters into your own hands. You're in the mood to lead the way, so lead yourself to greatness and don't look back.

Libra: You're Taking Control Of Your Life And Where You're Going

With the sun in your 10th house of reputation and career, you're thinking about the mark you'd like to leave on the world and what type of legacy you'd like to leave behind. Practice shifting your perceptions about yourself, because you can truly accomplish anything you set your mind on. If you've always dreamed of doing something, now's the time to get over your fears and make it happen. People will judge you, challenges will come for you, but as long as you keep getting back up and trying again, no one can stop you.