The sun left behind ambitious, disciplined, and power-hungry Capricorn and entered community-oriented, larger-than-life, and rebellious Aquarius as of Jan. 20. Now that you've established what you want to accomplish in life, are you ready to inspire and help others do the same? Are you prepared to fight for what's right and make sure no one gets left behind? Your January 21, 2019 weekly horoscope is here and it wants you to be bold in your love.

There is a wave of intense, emotional, dramatic, and life-changing cosmic energy coming to a head this week. Just one day after Aquarius season begins, a lunar eclipse will shatter your world in the golden, fire-breathing, romantic sign of Leo. Remember that eclipses are known for speeding you up toward the inevitable future, and are capable of unexpectedly rearranging your path in life. It's common for relationships, projects, jobs, and all sorts of things to come to an end around this time. However, "ending" is just another word for a new beginning. Remember that you don't always have to try so hard to force life in the direction you want it to go. Sometimes the best thing to do is let go and allow the universe to take you where you're meant to be.

Even though eclipses are rarely ever looked forward to because of all the confusion and drama they can bring, this week will end on a very positive and motivating note. Driven Mars and expansive Jupiter will form a harmonious trine on Jan. 24, giving you the confidence to fight for what you want. Fear cannot compete with the courage that's yet to come.

Aries

You're all about social connection, being there for others, and getting behind a cause that's important to you, now that the sun is in your 11th house of community. Be useful to others and use your power for a higher cause. With a blood moon transforming your fifth house of fun and pleasure, you're embarking on a new creative path. Trust in the path your art is moving through. It is all going to work out the way it's supposed to.

Taurus

You're a hot commodity and you're taking your work and your career goals seriously now that the sun has entered your 10th house of social status. Now's the time to start making serious moves in order to get the recognition that you desire. Your main emotional connections and sense of "home" are being renovated by the blood moon. You're realizing the type of place you truly belong and the values you need.

Gemini

It's time for you to learn something that blows your mind, to travel somewhere far away, somewhere you've never been before. The sun has entered your ninth house of adventure, so get out of your comfort zone. The unknown holds all the answers. The blood moon lights up your third house of communication, helping you voice your truth in a way that changes your world forever. Speak your reality into existence.

Cancer

Change is coming and there's not much you can do about it. The sun is in your eighth house of death and rebirth, showing you the darkest shadows and the lightest light that lies within. Trust your feelings and let them inform your healing. You're coming into a new financial journey with a blood moon shifting your second house of money. Know that your financial stress will work itself out, teaching you what matters.

Leo

You're in a beautiful position to form long-lasting friendships and deepen your love with others because the sun is now in your seventh house of partnerships. Form powerful alliances and give in to one-on-one connections. A blood moon will help you grow up fast as it electrifies your first house of the self. The cosmos are pushing you into the next phase of your life and it's time to honor the person you're becoming.

Virgo

The sun has entered your sixth house of work and health and it's time to get your priorities back in order. Revamp your to-do list, focus on your wellbeing from the ground up, and reorganize the balance of your life. A blood moon is opening up your intuition and sparkling in your 12th house of spirituality. You're connecting with higher realms, so listen to your inner voice and let it bring you clarity to the confusion in your mind.

Libra

You're living it up and remembering what the whole point of living is. It's to enjoy yourself, is it not? The sun has entered your fifth house of fun and pleasure, and your only job is to live in the moment and give yourself permission to be joyful. With a blood moon in your 11th house of community, you're experiencing a shift in the friendships you give your energy to. You're learning how to be a better person for others.

Scorpio

You're in need of some time to regroup and relax now that the sun has entered your fourth house of home and family. This is a beautiful time to spend time with your kin, redesign your living space, and reacquaint yourself with your roots. You're on the verge of a huge career change with a blood moon lighting up your 10th house of social status, bringing you closer to the recognition and success you were always meant to have.

Sagittarius

You're jittery with new ideas and your voice is charging up with things you desperately need to say. Now that the sun is in your third house of communication, you should have those conversations you've been too scared to have and make your genius known. With a blood moon rattling your ninth house of adventure, you're on the verge of a major philosophical breakthrough. Let the wind take you and open your heart.

Capricorn

You're fully engaged with making gains and adding extra digits to that bank account now that the sun is in your second house of finances. Think about what you need in order to feel comfortable and luxurious, then form a plan to acquire it. You're undergoing a major emotional change with a blood moon in your eighth house of reincarnation. You're facing your darkness, but you will rise up to the light burning brighter than ever before.

Aquarius

The cosmic flow is meshing with your personality so well now that the sun is in your first house of the self. The universe is asking you to lead the way and show the world what it means to be you. Revel in your identity and keep growing. A blood moon will transform your closest connections through your seventh house of partnerships. It may be time to say goodbye, but it's only because you are mean to say hello.

Pisces

You're enchanted and dreamlike now that the sun is in your 12th house of spirituality. Right now, your soul is craving some solitude and reflection. Pour your heart out and spend time with your deepest self. Cleanse your spirit. The blood moon will let you know everything you need to know about being practical and productive by lighting up your sixth house of work and health. Accomplish things one step at a time.