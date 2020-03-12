Despite being programmed to consider Friday the 13th as unlucky, I'm pretty sure it's the exact opposite most of the time. Your Friday the 13th March 2020 horoscope, on the other hand, just so happens to eerily coincide with the spooky superstition of this historical phenomenon. Although, contrary to the fear of bad luck stemming from patriarchal times — such as the Code of Hammurabi "purposely" leaving out the number 13 — Friday the 13th is the perfect day to invoke your inner witch.

Disregarding the historical negativity surrounding the number 13, Friday is actually the day of the Goddess. Venus is the goddess of love and beauty, as well as a symbol of the divine feminine. In the Middle Ages, Fridays were a day of celebration and the number 13 was sacred, as it corresponded to the 13 yearly moon and menstrual cycles that occur each year. Are you ready to honor your inner goddess? If you're not comfortable with setting up a ceremonial altar, it's OK. If you're feeling witchy, feel free to indulge in your self-expression.

The moon will be traveling through the depths of taboo-loving Scorpio, so get ready to get your witchcraft on this Friday the 13th.

Aries: You're In Your Feels But You're Powerful

Look on the bright side, Aries. With the moon traveling through your taboo-loving eighth house of sex, transformation, and witchcraft, you are bound to get to the bottom of things. Feeling moody and jealous comes with the turf of this lunar transit, but this doesn't take away from its smoldering intensity. The key is to find the perfect outlet.

Taurus: Your Enchanting Charisma Is A Spell

Honor your divinity, Taurus. Your irresistible planetary ruler, Venus — aka the goddess of love and pleasure — is back home in your sign and sitting alongside rebellious Uranus, bringing you closer to your higher mind. Aside from being incredibly charismatic during this time, this is an excellent opportunity to tap into your universal gifts.

Gemini: You're Looking Inward For Magic

Karma is real, Gemini. This is especially true with Venus meditating alongside Uranus via your fated 12th house of secrets, spirit, past lives, and solitude. Intuition and electric insight is an understatement, so pay attention. The moon in Scorpio will activate your orderly sixth house of due diligence; this is a powerful time for productivity, as long as it's at your own pace.

Cancer: You're Reuniting With Your Coven

Gather the tribe, Cancer. Your soul tribe, of course. With your mystical ruling planet, the moon, glimmering through your expressive fifth house of love, fame, and creativity, there's no doubt you'll be in a good mood. Then again, nothing beats sparkling Venus alongside revolutionary Uranus via your socially conscious 11th house of teams, friendships, and extended network. Call in the four corners with love and light.

Leo: You're Bonding With Your Superiors

Have you ever prayed to your ancestors, Leo? With the moon in Scorpio hovering over your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation, now might be the perfect time. Venus will be sitting alongside electric Uranus via your authoritative 10th house of career, parental figures, and reputation in the world. Change is here, so embrace it.

Virgo: You're Using The Power Of Your Voice

Say it to the universe, Virgo. Whether you're setting intentions for yourself or simply feeling grateful, a stellar conjunction between Venus and Uranus via your expansive ninth house of faith will likely spark eye-opening epiphanies, while the moon in Scorpio activates the darker crevices of your mind. Anything is possible.

Libra: You're Invoking The Goddess Of Passion

Jealousy won't be necessary, Libra. Although, with your darling ruling planet getting cozy with eccentric Uranus via your sultry eighth house of sex, transformation, and intimate ventures — amidst the moon's transit through your second house of pleasure — you could be feeling more possessive than usual. Use this passion wisely.

Scorpio: You're Making Rich Connections

You're magnetic, Scorpio. With the moon glimmering through your sign, you'll be greeted with a number of intuitive downloads during this time, especially about the people surrounding you. Venus and Uranus will be revolutionizing your committed seventh house of partnerships, so make sure to keep an open mind. The goddess is on your side.

Sagittarius: You're Traveling Through A Different Realm

Earth to Sagittarius, come in. You're likely feeling more exhausted than usual, given the moon's pit stop through your dreamy 12th house of karma, spirituality, and solitude — but, then again, you could also use this energy multidimensionally. Venus and Uranus will activate your sixth house of due diligence, so make sure to include self-care as a ritual.

Capricorn: Your Authenticity Is Revolutionary

Just being you is more than enough, Capricorn. Luscious Venus will twirl through your famous fifth house of creativity, expression, and love — alongside rebellious Uranus — charming you with some stellar inspo. Meanwhile, with the moon shaking up your 11th house of soul tribes, you're confronting the parts of you that might've feel imprisoned. Set your spirit free.

Aquarius: You're Reflecting On Your Soul Purpose

There's a universe inside of you, Aquarius. Your disruptive planetary ruler, Uranus, will be traveling alongside Venus — via your cozy fourth house of home, family, and ancestral lineage — and you're getting familiarized with your witchy heirlooms. The moon will shed light upon your public persona and perhaps challenge you to think outside the box, especially in terms of career. You can do anything.

Pisces: You're Tapping Into Your Higher Mind

Your words are spells, Pisces. La luna is glimmering through your lucky ninth house of travel, education, and faith, amidst Venus and Uranus' transit through your versatile third house of communication and immediate environment. What are you visualizing? How can you use your brilliant mind and creative abilities? Take a leap of faith.