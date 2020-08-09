Every astrological season has the tendency to induce the characteristics of its sign onto you, and now that the sun is in creative, expressive, and romantic Leo, you're in the mood to tap into your inner artist, nurture yourself with self-love, and simply enjoy all the splendors of life. However, there's also a dark side to Leo season, just like there is with every seasons. Leos can be incredibly prideful, self-involved, and obsessed with the way they're perceived. As much as you may enjoy their bright and fiery energy, you might also be feeling drained and overwhelmed by a Leo's demands. Knowing this, your August 10, 2020 weekly horoscope will help you make the best of it.

As the roaring flame of Leo season surges, Mars — planet of power, vitality, and competition — charges through cardinal fire sign of Aries. Mars rules over Aries in astrology and when this transit takes place, the heat reaches its boiling point. Not only will Aries season make you feel more ambitious, but it may also make you feel quick to anger and ready to jump to the first conclusion your instinct tells you to.

This week, you might feel pressure bubbling to the point of no return. With Mercury — planet of communication — squaring off with erratic and unpredictable Uranus on August 10, you may say the wrong thing at the wrong time, changing everything as you know it. There may even be an increase in your desire for independence, encouraging you to remove yourself from attachments and expectations that have repressed you. There's no way of knowing how conversations will go during this time, so if you're feeling the urge to break free, think twice about what your end goal may be.

Continue tapping in to your critical thinking abilities, especially as passionate Mars squares off with transformative and intense Pluto on August 13. This will drive up your need to prove yourself and dominate the game to uncontrollable heights. You may feel as though you're willing to do anything (and I mean anything) to get what you want. This can be incredibly heart-pumping, energizing, and motivating. You may tap into your darkness and realize there's a source of unused power lingering there, waiting to be harnessed. However, you may find yourself burning bridges and decimating things that actually mean quite a lot to you in the process. Remind yourself what it is you're really fighting for. You don't want to lose the meaning of your fight as you fight for success.

Aries

This week, you may feel frustrated by responsibilities and commitments you've made to others. It may have you reimagining a life in which you say "screw it" and do your own thing. Independence is a tantalizing concept but at the end of the day, togetherness is human. Strike a healthy balance between your relationships and your selfhood; a balance that works for you.

Taurus

You may feel as though your deepest and most subconscious fears are rising to the surface this week. While you may feel as though these fears point to your weaknesses, they also point to your strengths. They let you know everything you need to face in order to set yourself free. What you fear contains the answer to your freedom. Instead of running from it, confront it once and for all.

Gemini

Your desire is to give everything you have in order to make others' lives easier. However, you may be dealing with lower resources at the moment, making you feel worried about spending or giving too much. Don't let guilt lower your stamina. Recognize that you must take care of yourself before you can be in a position to take care of others. You need solid ground to walk on so you're not sacrificing your strength.

Cancer

You have your eye on a goal and this week, you're experiencing a boost in your motivation ambition. However, it's not about winning or meeting everyone else's expectations; it's about discovering what it is you truly want and having the courage to go after that instead. Winning means nothing if you're not winning something that vibes with your soul.

Leo

You may feel tired of monotony and routine this week, prompting you to search for something exciting and new. You may even feel more willing to try something taboo; something you know comes with danger or a risk. There's nothing wrong with spicing things up. However, try to remember when to stop before you delve too deep. Keep one foot on the ground before you float too far away.

Virgo

No matter how hard you try, there are some things you simply don't have any control over. This week, you may try to exert yourself or push where nothing can truly be pushed. Try to recognize what you can change and separate it from what you can't. What you do have control over is the way you decide to act on your instincts. The way others react is their business and their's only.

Libra

You could be repeating old relationship patterns this week. You may feel tempted to blame everything on what the other did or did not do, but it's important for you to recognize how you contributed to this pattern you're finding yourself in once again. You have control over what you allow or don't allow into your life.

Scorpio

You're experiencing a boost in productivity like never before. Take advantage of it or else you might find yourself feeling restless or anxious instead. However, there's no need to follow a rulebook or a set guide. In fact, you might find the source of energy you're trying to tap into lies in you embracing spontaneous opportunities and ideas; it lies with you being willing to going with the flow.

Sagittarius

You have the power to transform a project or turn an idea into something magical this week. However, the key to tapping into this inspiration lies with you keeping your ideas safe from the public eye before they're ready to be shared. Don't let other's opinions or perspectives tamper with the purity of your original idea before it's brought to fruition. See where your imagination takes you.

Capricorn

Difficulties and lingering conflicts in your personal life may be brought to the forefront this week. You may feel tempted to resort to old coping mechanisms to deal with the pain. Attempt to recognize how much you've grown since you've had to use these coping mechanisms. You roots will always be where you come from but they'll never be able to dictate where you're going. That's up to you.

Aquarius

You may have the desire to uncover information about something unknown to you. You should keep in mind not all information is worth knowing. In fact, you may even find you wish you could erase it from your mind after you've discovered it. Your healing may require you to be blissfully ignorant for a while and there's nothing wrong with that. The truth always comes out eventually anyway.

Pisces

You have the power to attract so much abundance in your life, especially this week. However, if you're acting from a place of scarcity rather than abundance, you may find all you feel is loss rather than gain. Remember, sometimes you need to invest before you can see a return on your profit; sometimes you need to spend now so you can eventually make more.