Aries season is a time filled with passion, courage, and a whole lot of action. It's the first sign in the zodiac wheel, making it a season of new beginnings and raw, unfiltered energy. While it's normally one of the most eventful periods of the year, Aries season 2020 is unfortunately being subdued by demands to stay home and social distance. But just because you're spending Aries season following the rules instead of breaking them doesn't mean it has to be a total drag. In fact, your April 6, 2020 weekly horoscope is filled with shake-ups, so let it ignite some fresh electricity in your life.

You should expect the unexpected this week. When Mars — planet of courage and vitality — squares off with rebellious Uranus on April 7, it will instill within you a desire for freedom and change. This could leave you feeling more inhibited than ever, so try to channel it into something positive and inspiring. No matter what happens, Mars square Uranus leaves plenty of room for surprises, so let it help you deviate from your usual routine and try something different.

Plus, when Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — enters Aries on April 11, it will encourage competitive, intense, and impulsive thinking. This will feel like a rush of refreshing energy, as Mercury has spent far too much time in lazy and disconnected Pisces. If you've been procrastinating and spacing out lately, Mercury in Aries will help you get off your ass and get going. However, it can also encourage you to say the first thing that pops into your mind, so remember to think before you speak and avoid conflict while you still can.

Luckily, Mercury entering Aries isn't the only exciting thing this brainy and brilliant planet will be doing this week. Mercury will also form a positive sextile with transformative Pluto, adventurous Jupiter, and committed Saturn, providing you with plenty of genius ideas, the courage to go through with them, and the diligence to see them through to the end.

The surprises don't stop there. On April 7, the full moon in Libra will rise. Full moons are a time of emotional culmination; when your subconscious thoughts and feelings bleed through the surface where they can be seen. Revelations are rife during the full moon, making it a time of change and intensity.

However, this full moon will bring harmony to your world, which is currently filled with extremes. Libra is a cardinal air sign centered on balance, cooperation, and partnership, helping you see eye-to-eye with those you disagree with, as well as work together for the greater good. Let this full moon in Libra bring you peace and understanding as you navigate this uncertain time.

Aries

You may feel a desire to fight for a cause that matters deeply to you. However, take care not to break the rules just for the sake of it. Focus your passion on something that can truly make the world a better place. You're learning how to set aside your needs for the sake of the greater good. The purest love is a love that is unconditional and free from ego.

Taurus

There may be an exciting career change awaiting you. Whether you feel inspired to go down a different path or to advocate for yourself in the workplace, it could be just the change you need. You're having revelations about the way you spend your time and you have the energy to revamp your daily routine and banish procrastination.

Gemini

Your philosophy of life is undergoing a change. You're feeling inspired to go down a different path or believe in something that changes your whole perspective of the world. In fact, you may be learning how to set aside your inner critic and focus on your own passions. Work on giving yourself the freedom to create without inhibition, because you owe it to yourself.

Cancer

Your ambition may take you to new and unexpected heights this week. The power is real, so be careful what you focus on, because negativity will only breed more negativity. You're feeling inspired to make your home a safer and more comfortable place. There is a part of your private life that needs to be healed before you can feel truly whole.

Leo

There may be shifts in your relationships this week. It may be time to rebel against a controlling partnership and assert your independence. You may find yourself communicating and expressing your truth in a way you never have before. However, take care not to completely destroy your relationship before you take the time to try and repair it.

Virgo

Your daily routine may be derailed this week, forcing you to attempt a new way of doing things. There's no reason to be imprisoned to your to-do list. Think of it as a road map, not a set of rules. A revelation about your finances is coming into fruition. You may be realizing that you need to treat your money in a different way than you have been.

Libra

You're taking some artistic risks this week. There is no right or wrong way to do something. In fact, throwing away the rulebook might just be the trick that causes the creative juices to flow without inhibition. Do whatever you have to do for yourself. Sometimes, it's OK to be selfish. This week, it's time for you to learn when to put your needs above all else.

Scorpio

There may be disruptions at home that cause you to reexamine longstanding conflicts or unhealthy situations. It's time for you to have the bravery to finally solve these issues once and for all. You're learning how to maintain your spirituality even when you're being sucked into earthly complications. Set aside your ego and let your inner beauty shine.

Sagittarius

Be careful what you say this week. You may have the instinct to say the first thing that pops into your mind. While you should always be honest about how you feel, there's a time and place for everything. You're experiencing revelations about the communities you belong to and it's showing you how to consider the greater good before your own feelings.

Capricorn

You may feel inspired to rebel against your financial limitations this week. There may be a purchase that you've been dreaming about but preventing yourself from making. Do what your heart tells you to do. Your career is experiencing a reawakening. You're coming to terms with what needs to change if you're ever going to achieve your goals.

Aquarius

No one gets to dictate who you are. Find the courage it takes to stand true to your beliefs, even if it puts you at odds with those who are judging you. Your loyalty is to yourself above all, not to a society that wants to take away your originality. You're seeing a full picture finally come into focus. There's no need to concentrate on all the pesky details.

Pisces

Your innermost feelings are going through an unpredictable cycle. Even though the world may not see it, the way you're feeling inside is changing without notice. Embrace your intuition, because it's telling you everything you need to know. You're learning what to invest your energy into and what to divest it from. This week, you have the strength to transform.