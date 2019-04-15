The sun is in Aries, but that doesn't mean the cosmos have been fully reflecting the relentless and courageous nature of this cardinal fire sign — that is, until now. Between Mercury retrograde and Mercury conjunct Neptune twisting the beginning of Aries season with a sleepy and illusive weirdness, you probably haven't been feeling all that pumped up. Luckily, your April 15, 2019 weekly horoscope is here to get your heart beating with excitement.

As of Apr. 17, Mercury — planet of communication and thought — will leave behind dreamy and spaced out Pisces and enter instinctual and eager Aries. This is going to induce you with a cense of immediacy and intensity, where you'll be in the mood to compete and go harder. Let this wave of energy fill you to the brim and inspire you to embrace your instinct. When Venus — planet of romance and luxury — joins Mercury in the sign of Aries on Apr. 20, you'll experience this same passion and quick infatuation in your love life and social life. This is a powerful time for cat and mouse games, grandiose displays of affection, and hard feelings.

This week is also bursting with an emotional peak through the form of a full moon in Libra on Apr. 19. This is the second full moon in Libra this year (which is quite fitting, considering that Libra is the zodiac sign of partnership) and it takes place during the last few hours of Aries season, making it super powerful. This this lunation forms a square with hardcore Saturn and emo Pluto, you're bound to feel called out for your immature habits and forced to reckon with your negativity. Since it also opposes unpredictable Uranus, you'll be flushed with a desire for liberation and change. However, this can also mean you'll experience unwelcome and uncomfortable changes. Keep in mind that it's all for the betterment of yourself, considering that it also forms a sextile with expansive Jupiter. Expect to fully embody your decisions and grow from them.

Unfortunately for all you fire sign lovers out there, this is the last week of Aries season. Fortunately, this is great news for anyone who's in the mood for some serious earth energy, because the sun enters grounded, loyal, traditional, and stable Taurus on Apr. 20, just as the week is about to end.

Aries

You're being pulled to think not just of yourself, but of how you cooperate with others in your relationships. Are you willing to sacrifice and be changed? Are your partnerships caring for you in the way you deserve to be cared for? Don't lose yourself in someone else, but remain mindful that you don't protect yourself from being loved.

Taurus

As you delve deeper into your intuition and spiritual center, you'll be pressed to analyze how you harness your energy towards practical matters. Are you taking care of your mind and body? Is your routine producing the healthiest and most productive lifestyle you could possibly have? Rearrange your life to suit your concrete needs.

Gemini

You're in the midst of a very community oriented and social time, but now, the cosmos are asking you to focus on your own self-expression. What brings you pure, unadulterated joy? Tune in to your creative impulse and let nothing else dictate your emotional state. Feel free to infuse more color, playfulness, and joy into your spiritual routine;

Cancer

With so much attention being placed on your career and public image, the universe is calling upon you to focus on your emotional center. Spend some time at home, redesigning your space and decluttering. Reconnect with your family and remind yourself of what truly counts. Work through issues that are preventing you from reaching a deeper love.

Leo

Take a break from your expansive adventures and philosophical understandings to have a simple conversation. Express your truth, learn from others, and tap into your intellect. Remember that it's not about the destination. It's about the journey. Feel free to reach out to people who stimulate your brain and articulate your impressive thoughts.

Virgo

You're going through a deep, transformative period, and you may not be feeling all that grounded right now. Focusing on material comforts and financial pursuits may just be the trick to give you a sense of stability right now. What makes you feel luxurious? Is there a purchase you've been dying to make? Your emotional well-being needs tangibility.

Libra

With all this focus on your one-on-one relationships, it's easy to lose yourself. Instead, the cosmos are asking you to focus on yourself this week. Think of nothing but what you, as a person, need. Who are you growing into? Is it time to let go of something from your past? Shed your skin and allow yourself to become emotionally involved with the new you.

Scorpio

As you work hard to stay organized and productive, don't forget to honor your spiritual pursuits. Take time to light a candle, say a prayer, write in your journey, mediate, or whatever it takes for you to tap into your divine source. There are truths lingering in your subconscious that you must listen to. A moment of solitude may be just the thing you need.

Sagittarius

You're in the midst of an incredibly enjoyable and creatively enriching period, but this week, the cosmos are asking you to focus on your friendships and community efforts. How can you make the world a better place? How can you be a better leader? You have so much to learn from others. Your heart needs you to widen your social connections.

Capricorn

You've likely been holed up at home lately, or at least feeling so introverted that you've been avoiding the public scene. However, the cosmos are calling for you to get out there and be noticed this week. Don't allow your talents to remain secrets. You deserve recognition and reward for what you bring to the table. Don't shy away from the spotlight.

Aquarius

You've been going through a period of high-speed intellectual connections and constant conversations. However, all this information and stimulation nothing unless you can apply it to the big picture. Where are you going? What do you truly want from life? Allow adventure to lead the way. Your heart is asking for some change.

Pisces

Your focus has been pinned on financial pursuits and material gains. However, it's time to tend to your inner-transformation this week. Stability is more than money in the bank and a steady way of life. You need spiritual revolution. Look within and stare into your shadows. Let it feed your understanding of what you should let go of. It's time to grow.