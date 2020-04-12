When two rough stones rub together, a spark is ignited. As you endure challenges during this week, think of yourself as those stones, turning strife into a moment of magic. There's no doubt there is a darkness shrouding the universe at the moment, and the uncertainty and anxiety can leave you feeling powerless. However, your April 13, 2020 weekly horoscope shows that you're a lot tougher than you think. It's always darkest before the dawn, so trust in your ability to survive anything.

The week begins with the sun squaring off with expansive Jupiter on April 14 and then transformative Pluto on April 15. These transits signify conflicts of the ego, and you may wind up punishing yourself for not getting things done or staying productive. This is absolutely not the time to be comparing yourself to others, and it's important to remember that everyone is in the same boat, working through their own ego issues alongside you. Even though dark feelings may crop up, pushing you to take drastic measures to combat these feelings, know that these feelings are only temporary. In fact, they're showing you a map to where the answers lie. Focus on how you can remedy these dark feelings rather than avoiding them.

However, you won't be wallowing in these feelings long, because on April 18, Mercury — planet of ideas and communication — will embrace Venus — planet of love and affection — and Mars — planet of passion and vitality. This will serve as a gentle nudge towards self-improvement and it will feel like a warm hug after being left out in the cold. These transits will also inspire you to turn lemons into lemonade. You may have a lot of time on your hands and you may feel overwhelmed by the stress of what's going on in the world, but you can still make your situation more beautiful. Focus on love, on friendship, on creativity, and on yourself. Even though the darkness feels so consuming, choose to focus on the light instead, because it is definitely focusing on you.

On April 19, the week will come to an end with the sun entering Taurus. This fixed earth sign will steady you and remind you to plant your feet in the ground and remember that you are whole. Get in touch with your body and cater to its needs. Nourish yourself by titillating all five of the human senses. Reinforce your loyalties, commit to your work, and find strength in being able to stay in one place. Let the coziness of Taurus season wrap you in a blanket and reveal all the perks of getting to spend so much time at home.

Aries

Facets of your truest self are bubbling to the surface this week. No matter how well you think you know yourself, you should prepare to be surprised. Find it in you to transform your anger into motivation. There is so much you can accomplish. Just make sure you don't cut off your nose to spite your face. Focus on the long game, because you know what's best for you.

Taurus

You're being pushed to delve into some pretty intense introspection, and while your instinct may be to distract yourself, facing these feelings is the better choice. Repressing your emotions will only leave you feeling suffocated, so help jumpstart the process of healing by being honest with yourself about the uglier parts of life. Beauty awaits you sooner than you think.

Gemini

You may be comparing yourself to others when social media never tells the true story. If you're struggling to find the love in your life, it may be because you're setting unrealistic standards for yourself. It's always better to have a handful of true friends over a million superficial acquaintances. Choose a friendship that means something, not a friendship that looks good on Instagram.

Cancer

Sometimes everything needs to fall apart so that something better can come together. This week, you might be faced with difficult decisions that pertain to your career, as well as your ego. Dealing with failure sucks, but it's all a part of the process. Take a moment to regroup and then try again. The real failure would be giving up just when the going gets tough.

Leo

You've clung onto your beliefs for so long, but are you sure you know why you believe in them? It may be time to reexamine your core values and consider whether you're truly being open-minded to other perspectives. Clinging onto your perceived notion of the moral high ground might leave you oblivious to the nuances of the situation at hand.

Virgo

This week, you may be realizing there are always strings attached to the agreements you make. It might be time to ask yourself whether these strings are worth all the effort. Make sure your attachments aren't holding you back from fulfilling your potential, because your freedom is precious. Invest your time, energy, and money into something truly transformative.

Libra

Your relationship may be under immense pressure at the moment. This week, you may find that circumstances test the strength of your commitment to another person. If you can work together to fight the problem, it will strengthen your bond in incredibly deep ways. Be patient, because giving in to petty instincts could drive you further apart instead.

Scorpio

You may face obstacles this week that force you to recognize the areas of your life that lack balance. If you've been obsessing over keeping up with your goals, it may be time to finally allow yourself to rest. If you've been procrastinating on projects you care about, it's time to get cracking. Your priorities are your decision to make, and your time is yours to spend.

Sagittarius

There are few things scarier than opening yourself up to judgment by expressing yourself. However, now is not the time to expect perfection from yourself. Being overly critical is like stomping out your flame before it's had the chance to catch fire. Let yourself create something raw, wild, and unfiltered. If you allow yourself to dig through dirt, you'll stumble upon a gem.

Capricorn

You're probably spending a lot of time at home at the moment, even though home may be the last place you want to be. You might stumble upon the skeletons in your closet this week, making you wish you could run away from the mess. However, if you face these deep-seated conflicts head on, you could transform your home the the better. You've got this.

Aquarius

You can't keep dodging difficult conversations with pleasantries and avoidance. It may be time to cut to the chase and get whatever you need to say off your chest. It might be painful to speak your truth, but think of it as ripping off a Band-Aid. The truth will set you free, even if it puts you through a temporary moment of discomfort. Speak up already.

Pisces

You're being challenged to rethink everything that you rely on. Some of your resources may be taken away from you, forcing you to recognize that you what you want may differ from what you truly need. There are so many thing you don't have control over at the moment, but you're learning that your inner strength can weather any storm. You've got thicker skin than you think.