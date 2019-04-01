The sun is in courageous, intense, and passionate Aries, and the cosmos are charging you with confidence and self-assurance. As of this week, Mars — planet of action and primal instinct — has entered brainy and talkative Gemini. This is speeding things back up after Mars' slow and languorous tour through Taurus, instilling you with curiosity, cleverness, and a desire for variety. You'll appreciate chatty and chipper change, but that's not the only reason to be stoked about your April 1, 2019 weekly horoscope.

Did I mention that Mercury retrograde is officially over? Let's toast to that, shall we? This retrograde has been particularly tough because it traveled through Pisces, a dreamy and spiritual zodiac sign that tends to make Mercury feel spaced out. Even though Mercury is still easing its way out of the post-retrograde shadow, you're likely still going to be plagued by disorganized thinking and confusion when Mercury forms a conjunction with Neptune on Apr. 2. Even though this can make you feel irrational and directionless, there is a bright side. This transit will also encourage creativity. And, if you were hoping to get some work done this week, look forward to Apr. 7, when Mercury forms a sextile with hardworking and disciplined Saturn.

One of the most important lunar events of the entire year takes place on Apr. 5 at 4:50 a.m. EST. The new moon in Aries jumpstarts a new chapter in your identity, sense of self, confidence, and authenticity. It's time to let go of negative self-talk, inhibiting perspectives, and doubt. Aries doesn't think twice before trusting its gut, and that's why Aries is so famous for their level confidence and bravery. Let this bright and fiery new beginning take you far.

Aries

Mars is now infusing your third house of communication, encouraging conversations. However, you may feel solitary and easily swayed at the beginning of the week, as Mercury will be in your 12th house of the subconscious as it forms a conjunction with Neptune. The new moon in Aries will spark immense growth that transforms who you are and how you express yourself. Take a step toward authenticity.

Taurus

With Mars in your money house, you're feeling driven toward financial and material success. You might feel disconnected from others at the beginning of the week, since Mercury is in your 11th house of friends when it forms a conjunction with Neptune. Luckily, your intuition will soon be informing you of who to trust and what steps to take, as a new moon sparkles in your 12th house of the soul.

Gemini

You're in the midst of your Mars return, powering you with raw courage and endless energy. Use this to triumph over the career confusion that comes with Mercury being in your 10th house of reputation as it forms a conjunction with Neptune. Soon, new friends and social opportunities will be headed your way, as a new moon enchants your 11th house of community.

Cancer

You're feeling spiritual and introspective now that Mars is in your 12th house of the subconscious. Search for answers within yourself. You may feel trapped or aimless at the beginning of the week, because Mercury is in your ninth house of adventure when it forms a conjunction with Neptune. A new moon will bolster your reputation when it takes place in your 10th house of career.

Leo

Your social life is bursting with lively energy now that Mars is in your 11th house of friends. You're spearheading movements and friendships. However, you may feel dark and dreary at the beginning of the week. With Mercury in your eighth house of death forming a conjunction to Neptune, you may feel overly emotional. Luckily, a new moon dances in your ninth house of adventure, pushing you into the distance.

Virgo

You're feeling ambitious and confident in your strength now that Mars is in your 10th house of career. Take risks and go big. Nevertheless, miscommunication may muddle your seventh house of partnerships when Mercury forms a conjunction with Neptune. Let problems sort themselves out. A new moon transforms you in your eighth house of death and rebirth. Let your life be changed.

Libra

Mars is now in your ninth house of adventure, instilling you with a hunger for expansion and experiences. Don't be afraid to travel far. However, you might feel mixed up about your health and productivity when Mercury forms a conjunction to Neptune. Be kind to yourself. A new moon will electrify your partnership house, encouraging you to connect with and commitment to someone.

Scorpio

With Mars in your eighth house of death and rebirth, you're feeling more emotionally aware and sexually desirous. Let it bring you greater intimacy in life. You may feel bored or creatively unfulfilled earlier in the week because Mercury is in your fifth house of pleasure, forming a conjunction with Neptune. A new moon will organize your sixth house of work and health, encouraging positive priorities.

Sagittarius

You're fired up about the people you love and in the mood to connect even more deeply now that Mars is in your seventh house of partnerships. However, earlier this week, Mercury will be in your fourth house of family as it forms a conjunction with Neptune, causing problems at home. Fortunately, a new moon shoots fireworks into your fifth house of fun, starting a new chapter of creativity and pleasure.

Capricorn

You're inspired to revamp your fitness routine and work harder on your goals with Mars in your sixth house of work and health. Start reorganizing. However, the beginning of the week will be full of rough starts, confusion, and miscommunication when Mercury forms a conjunction with Neptune. Find solace in your sacred space, as a new moon will spark positive change in your fourth house of family.

Aquarius

You're feeling creative and inspired now that Mars is in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. Let this energy lead you toward joy. The beginning of the week, however, is full of confusion about your finances and sense of security, as Mercury is in your money house when it forms a conjunction with Neptune. Luckily, the new moon will revamp your communication house, letting you deal with problems with greater efficiency.

Pisces

You're feeling inspired to get comfortable at home and reconnect with your roots now that Mars is in your fourth house of family. Take care of what's most important. You may feel insecure or unsure of yourself at the beginning of the week, when Mercury forms a conjunction with Neptune in your first house of the self. However, you're learning what you need in order to survive when a new moon radiates in your second house of finance.