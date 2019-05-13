If you knew you were going to marry your partner the day you met, or you've always talked about your future together — you may already know that you're destined to have a short engagement. Whether you intend to keep your big day pretty small or eloping has always sounded like a dream, there are endless reasons for why a shorter engagement may feel right to you. Still, when it comes to understanding your romantic life, unpacking the interests and preferences of your zodiac sign can be super insightful. And if you're drawn to a shorter engagement, your zodiac sign may have something to do with it.

For some, getting a ring is a major relationship milestone, marking a serious shift in where your future is headed. Of course, for plenty of others, getting engaged can be a low-key step in the natural rhythm of your relationship. Sometimes, getting engaged can even be a symbolic gesture (or a totally cute photo opp). Engagements look different for every couple, and whatever feels right for you and your spouse-to-be is right, regardless of the timeline.

If you're likely to have a short engagement, you may be one of these three zodiac signs.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Giphy Lavish Leos shine the brightest when all eyes are on them. Leos thrive when they are in love, often seeking long-term partnerships with the people they date. They enjoy living alongside someone who they can care for and talk to, and once they've found the person they want to be with for the long haul, they'll want to exchange vows quickly. They will probably want their wedding day to come sooner rather than later. For the sake of their own love, and for an excuse to have a banging party with all their friends and family, Leos are likely to keep their engagements on the shorter side.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Giphy Once a Capricorn gets engaged, they might as well already be married. When it comes to love, Capricorns are serious. They take it slow and don't always open up to people easily. Yet, once they've found someone they can really depend on, they've probably already committed to this person for the long haul — regardless of a ring. Not drawn to big claims or show-y ideas, actions mean more than words to a Capricorn. They'd rather start a new family business than spend months planning a big wedding. With such a focus on building their future, Capricorns aren't likely to have a long engagement.