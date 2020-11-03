From a surprise pregnancy to a new 'burbs address, the You Season 2 finale left viewers with a lot of questions. While at first it seemed like Joe (Penn Badgley) might have changed his murderous ways, the last few moments of Season 2 made it clear he hadn't fully reformed his obsessive ways. While it might be a while before fans get to see what kind of twists and turns are ahead, the You Season 3 premiere date, cast, trailer, and theories are enough to keep viewers enthralled until the next chapter of the dark tale comes to Netflix.

Season 2 left off with Joe and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) getting settled into a new life in the suburbs. After learning Love was just as depraved as he was, Joe had every intention of leaving her. Once he found out she was pregnant, however, he decided to stay.

While there are plenty of mysteries still lingering — like what's the deal with Joe's mom and who is Joe and Love's mysterious new neighbor — there are plenty of confirmed deets to look forward to. Here's everything fans can expect in You Season 3:

Netflix

'You' Season 3 Premiere Date On Jan. 14, Netflix announced via Twitter the series was renewed and would be returning for a third season. At the time, the release date was projected for sometime in 2021. However, due to production delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, that timeline may be pushed back. On Nov. 2, Netflix announced You Season 3 was officially in production. Whether that will push the premiere date back to later 2021 or even 2022, however, the post didn't say.

'You' Season 3 Cast In addition to Badgley and Pedretti returning as the leading, murderous couple, a few new faces are coming to the show in Season 3. Oct. 15 casting announcements revealed Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans) and Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship) would be joining the series. Grant will play Love's new "mom-fluencer" frenemy named Sherry, and Van Winkle will play Cary, Joe's wealthy new buddy. On Oct. 21, Deadline described another new, potentially twisted character, Matthew, played by Scott Speedman. Matthew is "a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, at times mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath."

'You' Season 3 Trailer Unfortunately, no You Season 3 trailers have been released as of Nov. 2, and from the looks of things, fans shouldn't expect one anytime real soon. The teaser trailer for You Season 2 was released twenty days before the premiere and the official trailer just ten days before, so it might not be until about a month before a release that fans will get a Season 3 trailer.