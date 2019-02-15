You also don’t need to take a pregnancy test if you’ve just gotten your period, and you haven't had sex since then. This is your body’s natural way of telling you that you’re child-free! The time of the month when you’re most fertile is during ovulation, which typically occurs about 14 days into a 28-day cycle. It’s slightly different for everyone, however — Dr. Angela Jones notes that ovulation "depends on her [your] menstrual cycle length; i.e., the number of days in between periods.” So if your cycle is normally 32 days long, you likely ovulate at around day 16. If you're not sure how long your cycle is, you can always use a period tracker to map it out.

That being said, it's common for bleeding and spotting to occur during the early stages of pregnancy, so if your period doesn't seem normal (i.e. early or late, lighter or heavier) you might want to take a test. Dr. Zitao Liu says that knowing your body is key. "In general, if a woman’s cycle and flow are normal, no extra signs of cramping or pain, then she may choose to wait on a pregnancy test," he says. "If she does not have a second regular cycle after, she should look into testing." But of course, if your second cycle hasn't rolled around yet and you're feeling worried, you can always take a test to calm your fears.

Remember that you can still get pregnant if you have sex while on your period — it's uncommon, but it definitely happens. "It is a misconception that you cannot become pregnant when you have your period or are bleeding," Liu says. "Sometimes it is possible to conceive during this time." Be proactive about protection during every phase of your cycle.