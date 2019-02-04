The human body is a wonderful, magical thing — that much everyone knows. But, it's also kind of confusing. If you're having sex, knowing the time of the month when you’re the most fertile is helpful. Whether or not you're trying to get pregnant, being aware of your body's cycle, especially if you're sexually active, is seriously important.

First things first: Age is a factor when it comes to fertility, according to an expert. "When it comes to fertility, age is more than just a number," Dr. Sheila Loanzon, an obstetrician and gynecologist tells Elite Daily. "Women in their late 30s are about 40 percent less fertile than women in their early 20s." So, depending on your age, the time of the month that you're the most fertile could change, or be a lot more important to you if you're trying to conceive.

On the other hand, there is a fairly general time of month when most women are at their most fertile. As three experts I spoke with agree: It's all about ovulation, baby.

According to Dr. Angela Jones, OB/GYN, "A woman is most fertile when she is ovulating," Jones tells Elite Daily. This sentiment is echoed by Dr. Loanzon, who says that "The highest likelihood of fertility occurs when intercourse takes place one to two days prior to ovulation and the day of ovulation."

Additionally, Dr. Lauren Streicher, M.D. Associate Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Northwestern University’s Medical School, wrote in her paper, A Day-by-Day Guide to Your Reproductive Cycle, that the typical 28-day cycle means that a person will ovulate on day 14 of their cycle. But really, what does that mean? "The egg is released from the follicle," Streicher wrote. "You may feel a twinge of pain or have a little spotting, which is perfectly normal. This is your best baby-making day, so if you’re trying, whip out the lube and get to it. If you’re not, don’t skip that condom."

Of course, for those who don't have a typical, 28-day-cycle, knowing when they're ovulating can be a bit more confusing, and therefore, knowing when they're the most fertile. For everyone who ovulates, ovulation "depends on her menstrual cycle length; i.e., the number of days in between periods," Dr. Jones says. "For example, how many days from the first day of her period until the following first day of her period. On average, this is typically 28-32 days for most. One would typically ovulate around the halfway mark," even if your cycle isn't 28 days long.

So, if your cycle typically lasts 30 days, you would probably be the most fertile on day 15, not day 14. On the other hand, if your cycle is shorter, and lasts 24 days, you would likely ovulate on day 12. As the experts say, the best thing to do is count and track your cycle. If you want to try to get pregnant, or avoid pregnancy, knowing the time of month that you're the most fertile is never a bad idea. Take care of your body, because it's a beautiful, powerful thing.