I once thumbed through a Playboy from the 60s just to see portraits of fully-dressed women running through a meadow. The magazine was unrecognizable from it's modern version, and in the scheme of the history of the world, it wasn't really that old. There's a lot to be said for how far media has come when it comes to writing about sex and sexuality. Yet, conversations about sex often leave out those of us who have never had sex, those of us who don't want to, or those of us who identify as asexual.

Perhaps it's hard to talk about "never having sex," because it can be difficult to pin down exactly what sex is or what "counts" as having sex. Lovers in long-distance relationships may engage in the sexy stuff in their own way. Queer couples' sex lives often don't line up with historical definitions of doin' it. And contrary to popular belief, not all sex is penetrative. Does that still "count"?

In a time when seemingly everyone and their mother is talking or reading about sex, it's natural to feel like everyone is having it. Which, by the way, is totally not the case. In an effort to widen the conversation around not having sex, I spoke with seven women who haven't had sex for the first time, about the things that they are sick of hearing, and misconceptions they are tired of correcting.

1 Ooooh, no. Giphy “So does that mean you have never orgasmed?!” —Luna, 24* Just because you haven't engaged in activities with a partner doesn't mean you haven't experienced your own body. For some, masturbation doesn't feel comfy or like something they want to engage in, but for others, it's a healthy (and fun) part of life

2 Please don't. Giphy "Thats so cute!" —Ye Fang, 23 Associating not having sex with "cuteness" can be really patronizing and belittling.

3 The best is yet to come. Giphy 'You’re missing out on the best years of your life.' As if your 20s are only meant for sleeping around with lots of people. —Angeline, 28 Your 20s are for lots of things, like cheap take-out and poor quality bath towels.

4 It's not a big deal. Giphy I'm tired of hearing how important losing your virginity is. —Alyssa, 21 First-times can be a big deal, but they don't have to be. If having sex for the first time doesn't feel like a monumental event, it's not. You get to make your own rules. You get to pick what's important!

5 It's a choice. Giphy No one thinks about how it's also radical and liberating to choose to opt out. Choosing not to can be a rebellion against how society and history always hyper-sexualize us. —Reagan, 29 Not having sex is as much as a choice as having sex. You don't need to have slept with anyone to be a sexually liberated person.

6 Here comes the bride. Giphy I hate hearing I'm going to rush into marriage with someone I may not even love, or that I won't know if I really love them. —Jazz, 25* Though some people do have religious or cultural reasons for choosing not having to have sex, not all people that haven't had sex are religious or are waiting for marriage.