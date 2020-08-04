You Can't Make Becky G Choose

In this as-told-to for Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series celebrating Latinx culture, singer Becky G opens up about breaking barriers in the music industry and choosing not to define her sound to Elite Daily’s dating editor, Veronica Lopez. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

Growing up, my parents always called me a little chispa — a firework who just had to cause a scene wherever I went. I was born and raised in Inglewood, California, in a really big Mexican-American family (you can imagine what our family parties looked like), and I was always the little girl on top of the table, dancing and singing, saying, “Look at me; look what I can do.” When the economy crashed [in 2008], when I was 11, we lost our home. We moved into my grandparents’ converted garage and all six of us lived in a space smaller than the living room in my apartment now.

My grandparents were the first in our family to come to America from Jalisco, Mexico, in search of better opportunities. Even though it was under very different circumstances, after we lost our home we found ourselves in a similar position: We had to start over and make a life out of nothing. So I drew up a little “contract” and asked my parents to give me six months to break into the entertainment industry. They supported me, and six months later, I was working with my very first agency, booking short films, commercials, voice-overs, and writing my own songs. That was 12 years ago — I'm 23 years old now, and I’ve never stopped working. You could call what we went through “tough times,” but they were pivotal moments that shaped who I am today. Making music and entertaining people are my passions, and using them to help my family became the foundation of my career.

Omar Vega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No matter what came our way, music was everywhere in my home. We listened to music in both English and Spanish, so I grew up hearing Christina Aguilera and TLC while singing Selena Quintanilla. Singing in Spanish always came more naturally to me than speaking it, but I was scared to do so professionally. I don’t say that lightly — it was one of my greatest fears. The Selena movie scene where her dad says, “You have to be more Mexican than the Mexicans and more American than the Americans” — I felt that. I thought to myself, I'm the 200%: 100% Mexicana and 100% American. I'm proud to be from LA, but I hated feeling like I had to choose between that and my Mexican roots. All my life I’ve worried that for the Americans, I’d be a little too Mexican. And if that were the case, and they didn’t accept me, then where would I belong? Who would I belong to?

I have an American mind, and a Mexican heart.

I think, subconsciously, I’ve always feared that if I sang Spanish music professionally, people could judge me for not being totally fluent. But eventually I realized I'm not the only Latina in the world who doesn't speak Spanish perfectly, and I shouldn't feel less than for that. I have an American mind, and a Mexican heart. I have so much pride and appreciation for the blood that runs through my veins, the history behind my last name, and the stories of the people who came before me. So I decided I wasn’t going to choose who to be, and I dove into my career wholeheartedly. Next thing you know, I'm in the studio making my Spanish project. But that wasn’t the only difficult decision I’d have to make.

In the Latin music industry, [I was told] “women don’t sell tickets,” and that I’d “never have” my own headlining tour or get booked for any shows by promoters. If I wanted to be a Mexicana doing reggaeton, then “good luck,” because “Mexicanas only do regional Mexican music, or música romántica, or pop rock en español.” But I’m from Inglewood. I started off as a rapper. I listened to 2Pac, Biggie Smalls, Daddy Yankee, and Ivy Queen. I knew what I wanted. People have always tried to put me in this little cajita, but I was just not having it. I decided if I was going to do this — then I was going to do it my way, and we were going to change the game.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

I couldn’t be prouder of the boundaries we’ve broken so far. I’m constantly trying to share opportunities with others and really bring people together, and I want to make sure that also translates beyond what I’m doing in the industry. As an artist, I’m aware of the weight my platform carries. I've never been one to shy away from the fight for justice. [When it comes to standing up for what’s right] a lot of artists ask themselves, “Do I say something or do I not say something?” And I think we should always say something, and we should always be willing to listen and learn. If not, we’re going to miss so many opportunities for change and unity. Older Latinx generations tend to be unwilling to really hear young Latinxs out, or have simply never understood why certain views can be so harmful. Why do I only “have” to talk about immigration rights when Black Lives Matter affects us, too? Our entire Afro Latino community falls under this race and are also discriminated against. This is our fight. Having those uncomfortable conversations, donating, and aligning yourself with the right people can help us all be a part of these movements on a greater scale.

As a country, we need so much more empathy right now — we need to be able to say, “I may not understand, but I am right here with you. And I don't have all the answers, but just know you're not alone.” Our generation constantly hears, “You're the change; be the change.” And I see so many young people really stepping into greatness just owning it. It's so inspiring. COVID-19 and the resurgence of the BLM movement have inspired me to revisit every single aspect of my career. I’ve tried to reimagine everything I want to create, really making sure that the intention to help others is embedded in the DNA of any Becky G project, whether it’s producing, film, TV, or music. I really want to be a part of that change.

No puedes obligar a Becky G a escoger

Cuando era pequeña, mis padres me llamaban “chispita”, la que siempre tenía que dramatizar todo. Nací y crecí en Inglewood, California, en una familia mexicana-Norteamericana enorme (puedes imaginar nuestras parrandas), y yo siempre fui la nena bailando y cantando arriba de la mesa, diciendo, “Mírame, mira lo que puedo hacer.” Cuando la economía colapsó [en el 2008], cuando tenía 11 años, perdimos nuestra casa. Nos mudamos al garaje de mis abuelos, y los seis vivimos en un espacio más pequeño que el salón de mi apartamento hoy en día.

Mis abuelos emigraron a los Estados Unidos desde Jalisco, México, en búsqueda de mejores oportunidades. Aunque las circunstancias eran muy distintas, después de perder nuestra casa nos encontramos en una posición muy parecida: Tuvimos que empezar de nuevo y crear una vida de la nada. Así que escribí un pequeño contrato, y les pedí a mis padres que me dieran seis meses para iniciarme en la industria del entretenimiento. Me apoyaron, y después de seis meses, empecé a trabajar con mi primera agencia, actuando en películas cortas, grabando voz en off y escribiendo mis propias canciones. Eso fue hace 12 años — ahora tengo 23 años, y nunca he dejado de trabajar. Lo que vivimos puede ser considerada una etapa difícil, pero fueron momentos fundamentales que formaron a la persona que soy hoy en día. Crear música y entretener a la gente son mis pasiones, y poder usarlas para ayudar a mi familia fue la base de mi carrera.

Omar Vega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A pesar de todo, la música siempre estuvo presente en nuestro hogar. Escuchábamos música en inglés y en español, así que siempre escuchaba a Christina Aguilera y a TLC igual que a Selena Quintanilla. Para mí, cantar en español siempre fue más fácil que hablarlo, pero me asustaba la idea de hacerlo profesionalmente. No lo digo fácilmente — fue una de las cosas que más miedo me daba. En la película Selena, cuando su papá le dice, “Tienes que ser más mexicana que los mexicanos y más estadounidense que los estadounidenses” — eso lo sentí. Pensaba, soy el 200%: 100% mexicana y 100% estadounidense. Estoy orgullosa de ser de Los Ángeles, pero me chocaba sentir como si tuviera que elegir entre esa identidad y mis raíces mexicanas. Toda mi vida, temía que para los Norteamericanos, sería demasiado mexicana. Y si fuera el caso y no me aceptaran, ¿a dónde pertenecería? ¿A quién?

Tengo una mente estadounidense y un corazón mexicano.

Creo que, subconscientemente, temía que si cantaba música en español, en frente de una audiencia, me iban a juzgar por no poder hablarlo con fluidez total. Pero eventualmente, me di cuenta de que no soy la única latina en el mundo que no habla español perfectamente, y no me debo sentir inferior por eso. Tengo una mente estadounidense y un corazón mexicano. Tengo tanto orgullo y apreciación por la sangre que fluye por mis venas, la historia de mi apellido y la historia de mis antepasados. Así que decidí que no tenía que elegir y me dediqué a mi carrera completamente. De pronto, ya estaba realizando mi proyecto en español. Pero esa no fue la única decisión difícil que tendría que tomar.

En la industria de la música latina, [me dijeron que] “las mujeres no venden entradas,” y que “nunca tendría” mi propio tour, o que los promotores jamás me iban a contratar para tocar conciertos. Si yo quería ser una mexicana haciendo reggaeton, pues “buena suerte,” porque las cantantes mexicanas “sólo hacíamos música folklórica, romántica o pop-rock en español.” Pero soy de Inglewood. Empecé como rapera. Escuchaba a 2Pac, Biggie Smalls, Daddy Yankee e Ivy Queen. Yo sabía lo que quería. Siempre me querían meter en una cajita, pero no lo iba a permitir. Decidí que si quería hacer reggaeton, lo iba a hacer a mi manera e íbamos a cambiar el juego.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

No puedo estar más orgullosa de los límites que hemos sobrepasado en el camino. Siempre me gusta compartir oportunidades con los demás para unir a la gente, y quiero asegurarme de que eso vaya más allá de lo que estoy haciendo en la industria musical. Como artista, sé que mi plataforma tiene influencia. Nunca he tenido miedo de luchar por la justicia. [Cuando se trata de defender lo correcto] muchos artistas se preguntan, “¿Digo algo o no?” Y creo que siempre debemos decir algo, y siempre debemos estar dispuestos a escuchar y aprender. Si no, vamos a perder muchas oportunidades para lograr grandes cambios y unirnos. Las generaciones mayores latinas tienden a no escuchar a los jóvenes, o simplemente no han aprendido porque algunos puntos de vista pueden ser tan dañinos. ¿Porque solo “tengo que” hablar de derechos de inmigración cuando el movimiento por las vidas de los afroamericanos nos afecta también? La comunidad afro-latina es parte de nuestra raíz, y también enfrenta la misma discriminación. Esta es nuestra lucha. Tener esas conversaciones incómodas, realizar donaciones y unirse a la gente que piensa lo mismo nos puede ayudar a formar parte de estos movimientos a gran escala.

Como país, necesitamos más empatía que nunca — necesitamos poder decir, “No entiendo, pero estoy contigo. Y no tengo las respuestas, pero quiero que sepas que no estás solo.” A nuestra generación siempre nos dicen: “Eres el cambio, sé el cambio.” Y veo a tanta gente joven verdaderamente lanzándose a la grandeza. Es muy emocionante. COVID-19 y el resurgimiento del movimiento por las vidas afroamericanas me han inspirado a repasar y pensar en cada aspecto de mi carrera. He intentado reimaginar lo que quiero crear, y quiero asegurarme que la intención de ayudar a los demás sea parte del ADN de todo proyecto de Becky G, ya sea producción, cine, televisión o música. Quiero ser parte de ese cambio.