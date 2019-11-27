Leslie Grace Knows Her Spanish Isn’t Perfect, & She Doesn’t Care

In this as-told-to for Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series celebrating Latinx culture, singer Leslie Grace explains how growing up Dominican in Florida influenced her Latinx identity and how speaking Spanish at home with her parents shaped her into the artist she is today to Elite Daily’s Dating Editor, Veronica Lopez. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

Growing up, my parents pushed my siblings and I to figure out what we were passionate about, so when I began to sing in Spanish, they were nothing but supportive. Anytime we had a party at our house, my mom would help me put together mini shows — a list of songs to perform on karaoke, including outfit changes — to let me know I was supported. There was never a moment where I thought, “I want to do this for a living,” but no other routes ever felt as right.

My parents, both immigrants from the Dominican Republic, were also always adamant about making me feel confident in who I was and where I came from. They wanted to show me as much of their culture as possible so I could go out into the world and carry it on. When I’d come home from school and tell them about my day in English, my mom would ignore me until I spoke to her in Spanish. She knew our house was the only place I’d be able to practice and preserve our language, and she took this responsibility seriously. My parents taught me to feel proud of where we come from.

Courtesy of Leslie Grace

When my family moved from New York to Florida in fifth grade, my classmates couldn’t figure out “what” I was. They would ask, “Are you Black? Are you mixed?” I was 10 years old, how was I supposed to answer that question? It was the first time I ever felt felt looked down upon; the first time I realized that when people looked at me, they saw something different.

But when I was discovered by producer Sergio George at 16 years old, I felt like I had an opportunity to fuse both of my backgrounds together by singing bachata. I wanted to combine R&B and soul — what I truly love to sing — with the music of my country. I also felt like there was only one person (whom I knew of) who represented women in the genre: Alexandra Cabrera de la Cruz, from Monchy & Alexandra. I knew it would be challenging to start my career in a male-dominated genre and represent for women everywhere, but I felt like young girls needed someone they could identify with.

They would ask, “Are you Black? Are you mixed?” I was 10 years old, how was I supposed to answer that question?

It wasn’t easy. When I started doing press for my first album in 2009, my Spanish was not strong. I understood everything, and if I was in a no-pressure situation, I could speak it well. But because I had never had to think and respond in Spanish on the spot, I was constantly nervous. During the first two years of my career, I’d preface every interview with, “I know I’m going to say some things wrong, I’m sorry, I’m really working on my Spanish. Disculpa, mi español no es perfecto, pero todos los días estoy trabajando para perfeccionarlo un poquito más.” In order to build my confidence, I asked my dad to listen to me speak and tell me when I said something incorrectly so that I could drill it into my head and perfect it. He kept an ongoing list of words, and he’d add more after every interview.

The more I worked at it, the smaller the list got, but it was a very real struggle for me. Even now when I travel to the Dominican Republic, I feel insecure that interviewers will listen to me speak and think I’m not Latina enough; as if I want to promote my music and sing in our language but I can’t even express myself fully. Feeling that energy from people makes my Spanish even worse.

Courtesy of Leslie Grace

It has taken me a long time to feel comfortable owning the fact that I can represent both Dominican and American backgrounds, and to realize I don’t have to choose just one. Whenever I’m asked about my upbringing, I feel like I’m speaking for a generation that grew up just like me, in typical American-Latinx households. We are a community of people who express ourselves differently, and we shouldn’t feel like we’re not enough. I’m so thankful to my parents for ingraining these beliefs in me, and for teaching me to feel proud of where we’re from. If they hadn’t, I wouldn’t be singing the music I sing today.

Being a part of In The Heights has made me feel so fortunate, blessed, and honored to work with people who care about telling our stories. This is a huge moment for our community to see itself represented on such a major platform, so I feel a personal responsibility — beyond just being on set every day and wanting to do my best — to represent the stories, dancing, culture, and language that I and so many others grew up with, and to be proud to represent those experiences. I think everyone on set felt similarly, and I know the end result is going to be really special.

It has taken me a long time to feel comfortable owning the fact that I can represent both Dominican and American backgrounds, and to realize I don’t have to choose just one.

Filming has taught me so much about myself and what I’m capable of, and I want to reflect that in my music. I want to keep writing songs that feel real to me and that express how I’m living and feeling in the moment, and every day that’s something new. Every new experience feels like the very first day of my career, and I hope that feeling never goes away.

Recently, after watching me talk to press, my dad walked with me back to my trailer and said, “Your Spanish is perfect. I don’t have any words for you.” There was no, “You conjugate this word like this. Remember that for next time.” For once, he had nothing to say. And although it was a satisfying moment for me, the truth is, I’ve learned my Latinidad doesn’t depend on whether or not I can say a word correctly. That pride comes from what my experience looks like. Our generation’s experiences aren’t the same as our parents’ or grandparents’, so of course we’re not going to express it the same. But we can express it in our own way, and I know that’s more than enough — it’s más que suficiente.

Leslie Grace sabe que su español no es perfecto, pero no le molesta

Desde que era pequeña, mis padres siempre nos empujaron a mis hermanos y a mi a explorar lo que nos apasionaba, así que cuando comencé a cantar en español, me dieron su apoyo incondicional. Cada vez que hacíamos una fiesta en la casa, mi mamá me ayudaba a montar mini shows — una lista de canciones de karaoke, incluyendo cambios de disfraces — para hacerme saber que me apoyaban. Nunca hubo un momento en donde pensé, “Quiero cantar como carrera,” pero ninguna otra opción me hizo sentir igual.

Mis padres, ambos inmigrantes de la República Dominicana, también siempre se dedicaron hacerme sentir segura de mi identidad cultural y orgullosa de mis raíces. Querían enseñarme todo lo que podían sobre su cultura para que yo pudiera salir al mundo y continuarlo. Cuando llegaba a nuestra casa de la escuela y les empezaba a contar sobre mi día en inglés, mi mamá me ignoraba hasta que le empezaba hablar en español. Ella sabía que nuestra casa era el único lugar donde podría practicar y preservar nuestro idioma, y tomó esa responsabilidad muy seriamente. Mis padres me enseñaron a sentirme orgullosa de nuestro país.

Courtesy of Leslie Grace

Cuando estaba en quinto grado, mi familia se mudó de Nueva York a Florida. Mis nuevos compañeros de clase no entendían mi raza. Me preguntaron: “Eres morena? Eres mulata?” Tenía 10 años. ¿Cómo iba a saber cómo responder a esa pregunta? Era la primera vez que sentía que me despreciaban; la primera vez que me daba cuenta que cuando la gente me miraba, veían algo diferente.

Pero cuando el productor Sergio George me descubrió a los 16 años, sentí que tenía la oportunidad de combinar mis dos culturas cantando bachata. Quería combinar R&B y música soul — lo que realmente me gusta cantar — con la música de mi país. También sentía que había una sola persona (de quien conocía) que representaba a las mujeres en el género: Alexandra Cabrera de la Cruz, de Monchy & Alexandra. Sabía que sería difícil comenzar mi carrera en un género dominado por hombres y ser representante de todas las mujeres, pero sentí que las chicas jóvenes necesitaban a alguien con quien identificarse.

Me preguntaron: “Eres morena? Eres mulata?” Tenía 10 años. Cómo iba a saber cómo responder a esa pregunta?

No fue fácil. Cuando comencé hacer prensa con mi primer álbum en 2009, mi español no era fuerte. Entendía todo lo que escuchaba, y si estaba en una situación sin presión, podía hablarlo bien. Pero como nunca había tenido que pensar y responder en español con rapidez, me ponía nerviosa. Durante los primeros dos años de mi carrera, empezaba cada entrevista diciendo, “Disculpa, mi español no es perfecto, pero todos los días estoy trabajando para perfeccionarlo un poquito más.” Para hacerme sentir más segura de mi misma, le pedí a mi papá que me escuchara hablar durante mis entrevistas, y decirme cuando me había equivocado, para corregir y perfeccionarlo. Mantuvo una lista de palabras, y le agregaba más después de cada entrevista.

Mientras más practicaba, más pequeña se volvía la lista, pero fué una gran lucha para mi. Hasta hoy en día, cuando viajo a la República Dominicana, me siento insegura de que las personas que me entrevistarán me van a escuchar hablar, y pensarán que no soy lo suficientemente latina. Como si quisiera promocionar mi música y cantar en nuestro idioma, pero ni siquiera puedo expresarme correctamente. Sentir esa energía me hace hablar peor.

Courtesy of Leslie Grace

Me ha tomado mucho tiempo sentirme segura de que puedo representar mis raíces dominicanas y americanas a la misma vez, sin tener que escoger una sola. Cada vez que me preguntan acerca de mi experiencia con mi latinidad, siento que puedo hablar por una generación que creció igual que yo: en un hogar típico latino pero en los Estados Unidos. Somos una comunidad de personas que nos expresamos de una manera diferente, y no nos podemos dejar sentir que no somos suficiente. Estoy muy agradecida con mis padres por cementar esa creencia en mí, y por enseñarme a sentirme orgullosa de nuestro país. Si no lo hubieran hecho, no estaría cantando la música que canto hoy.

Formar parte de In The Heights me ha hecho sentir afortunada, bendecida, y honrada de trabajar con personas que quieren representar nuestra cultura y nuestras experiencias. Es un momento gigante para que nuestra comunidad se vea representada por un medio tan importante, entonces siento que tengo cierta responsabilidad — más allá de llegar al escenario todos los días y dar lo mejor de mí — de representar las experiencias, el baile, la cultura, y el idioma con el que yo, y muchas otras personas como yo, crecimos, y al mismo tiempo estar orgullosa de representarlas. Creo que todos los que trabajamos en la película nos sentimos igual, y se que el resultado va a ser bastante especial.

Me ha tomado mucho tiempo sentirme segura de que puedo representar mis raíces dominicanas y americanas a la misma vez, sin tener que escoger una sola.

Este proyecto me ha enseñado tanto de mi misma, y sobre todo, de lo que soy capaz, y quiero reflejar eso en mi música. Quiero seguir escribiendo canciones auténticas que expresan lo que estoy viviendo y sintiendo en el momento, y todos los días es algo nuevo. Cada nueva experiencia se siente como el primer día de mi carrera, y espero que eso nunca cambie.

Hace poco, después de que me escuchó hablar con la prensa, mi papá caminó conmigo hacia mi trailer y me dijo: “Tu español es perfecto. No tengo ninguna palabra nueva para ti.” No hubo ningún, “Cambia esta palabra,” o, “Dí esto así la próxima vez.” Por primera vez, no tenía nada que decir. Y aunque fué un momento satisfactorio para mi, la verdad es que he aprendido que mi latinidad no depende en que sí puedo o no puedo decir una palabra correctamente. Ese orgullo viene de mi experiencia vivida. Las experiencias de nuestra generación no son las mismas que las de nuestros padres y abuelos, entonces por supuesto no las vamos a expresar igual. Pero las podemos expresar a nuestra manera, y sé que eso es más que suficiente.