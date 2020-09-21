If you're embarking on a road trip this fall, it's no secret that snacks are a major part of the overall appeal. They'll be Insta-ready and well taken care of, thanks to YETI's ice pink color collection. It has some of the cutest coolers that are both functional and picture-perfect. The collection includes a hard cooler where you can store all your food, plus cute tumblers and travel cups to enjoy a few Pumpkin Spice Lattes along the way. And if you take your best fluffy friend along for the fun, the collection even features coordinating pink bowls.

The best part about this new drop is the gorgeous pink hue. The icey color is inspired by the alpenglow that occurs first thing in the morning over the snowy Vancouver Island mountains, according to YETI. The exquisite sight happens when the sunrise gives the white snow a pink tint. Just like the ice pink glow only happens for a limited moment, this collection is only around for a limited-run. That means you'll want to think pink and stock up while you can.

Get yourself a cooler that'll keep your apple cider cold on long road trips up north or a lunchbox that'll store all your pumpkin spice snacks for a hiking day trip. Whatever your fall plans are, any one of these eight ice pink YETI items will make your adventures even cooler.

1. This Roadie Hard Cooler Roadie 24 Hard Cooler $200 | YETI This pink cooler is the ultimate road trip companion. It's lightweight, sleek, and ready for an Instagram close-up. It'll keep your refreshments cool and snacks fresh for your adventure, and even fit behind the passenger's or driver's seat of your car.

2. This Daytrip Lunch Bag Daytrip Lunch Bag $80 | YETI Going for a quick day trip to check out the foliage? Well, pack along some tasty snacks and put them in this cute lunch bag. This fold-and-go bag design is perfect for any fall adventure you have planned, like a picnic with your partner. The insulated interior is meant to keep your food fresh for hours, so there's no need to rush the fun.

3. This Daytrip Lunch Box Daytrip Lunch Box $80 | YETI This lunch box has a water-resistant exterior that's down for your outdoor adventures. That means your tasty sandwiches, granola bars, and chips will remain intact after hiking up a mountain to check out the surrounding views.

4. This Can Insulator Rambler 12oz Colster Slim Can Insulator $25 | YETI You never knew you needed this handy dandy can insulator. Pack along your fave 12oz slim can of seltzer or apple cider, because it'll stay cool for hours in this insulator.

5. This Travel Bottle With A Cap Rambler 18 oz Bottle With Chug Cap $30 | YETI Anyone with wanderlust needs to have a reusable travel bottle on hand. This particular Rambler from YETI is perfect for people who love to hike and explore the great outdoors. The cap comes with an on-the-go handle, and when removed, reveals a convenient spout design. It comes in both an 18oz size and 26oz size.

6. This Travel Mug With A Lid Rambler 14oz Mug With Standard Lid $25 | YETI If your go-to fall drink is a Pumpkin Spice Latte, you'll definitely want to get yourself this Rambler Mug. It comes with a handle that's great for sippin' selfies and a standard lid when you're on the go. The insulation design is meant to keep your contents either hot or cold, so use your mug for warm pumpkin-flavored drinks and cinnamon oatmeal or iced chai lattes and your fave throwback cereal.

7. This Travel Tumbler With A Lid Rambler 20oz Tumbler With Magslider Lid $30 | YETI Get yourself a tumbler that can go along for the ride. This Rambler Tumbler is perfect for road trips with your roomies. Not only does it have a MagSlider™ Lid for safe sipping while you're on the go, but also a double-wall vacuum insulation. That way your hands won't get cold or hot whenever you want to take a sip.