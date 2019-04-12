It's almost summer, and you might be looking around wondering who you're going to hit the beach with soon. Are you thinking your ex looks pretty good right about now? At any given moment, I have about four exes I would get back together with (I also have a loose definition of "ex" — if we made out, yes, you are my ex). It's different for everyone, though, so ask yourself: would you get back together with an ex? If so, it's possible that you're one of the three Zodiac signs who are most likely to return to an old relationship. Getting back together with an ex can be the right choice for many people — sometimes, life gets in the way the first time around, but at later points, we're more romantically available and open to them. Sometimes, it's not the right choice, and that's OK too, as long as you are following your heart.

Astrology can give us clues about which Zodiac signs are likely to get back together with an ex, and how they'll feel about the relationship once they reunite. Astrology doesn't predict the future, so just because you are one of these signs, it doesn't mean you're destined to return to a relationship. Ultimately, it's in your own hands whether or not you want to reconnect with an old flame, but it's fun to know what the stars are saying.

Read on to find out if you're one of the three Zodiac signs likely to get back together with an ex!

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): The Idealist Giphy Pisces is idealistic, which means that they might head back to a relationship that didn't work out the first time. "Pisces (Sun/Moon or Rising), is the most likely to get back together with an ex," owner and creator of Anmchara Astrology and co-host of the OrBits podcast Elise Edwards tells Elite Daily. "They are idealistic, impressionable and more than a little psychic. Whenever they think about an ex and/or an ex is thinking about them, Pisces picks up the vibes and is likely to pick up the phone and entertain the thought of a redo." Edwards explains that Pisces also have an aptitude for manifesting their desires, so if they're looking to reconnect with an old flame, they're likely to do so. If you're Pisces, you're probably a go-getter, and if getting back together is what you want, then you may make it happen!

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Romantic Hearts Giphy Cancer invests a lot into relationships, and this means they might return to an ex. "They care, and they care if it works out," Edwards says. She tells us that a Cancer might be likely to get back with an ex and then later regret it because they're romantic, and what motivated them to get involved in the first place would reignite the flame later even if the relationship isn't exactly what they want. According to Refinery29, Cancer is also prone to nostalgia, which means they might have sentimental feelings towards an ex that cause them to return. This isn't to say that if you or your partner is Cancer and the flame reignites it's a mistake; everyone is different, and the loving nature of Cancer means that getting back together can often be the right choice.