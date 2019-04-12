With Taurus season around the corner, it's time for a quick preview of everything in store for the upcoming astrological season. There's good, and then there's.... not so good. So let's rip the Band-Aid right off, considering these three zodiac signs will have the worst Taurus season 2019. Sorry, Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. (Though keep in mind these are general predictions, according to your sun sign, so just because I mention your zodiac sign doesn't mean you're officially doomed.)

A word to the wise: even if your sign isn't one of the three mentioned above, you should still learn your ascendant sign if you haven't already. Every astrologer is different, but reading both your sun and rising (ascendant) sign's horoscopes will help you understand a bit more about who you are (and one may register with you more than the other's — that's how I often feel).

In addition to the signs in for a rocky month, there are three planets stationing retrograde as well, even if you probably won't feel the effects right away: Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto. However, in case you're wondering, Jupiter retrograde in Sagittarius will simply bring us closer to our path of self-discovery, while Saturn and Pluto retrograde in Capricorn continue to re-define our previously-set structures and re-build our traditions, and foundations from the ground up. Sounds like a lot, huh? Well, it is, but the universe will never give us more than we can handle.

Nevertheless, here's what's in store for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius this Taurus season:

Gemini: You're As Restless As Ever

Take a deep breath, Gemini. With the sun activating your secretive 12th house of dreams, endings, and behind-the-scenes work, you're feeling a lot more introspective than usual. For instance, you might feel the need to isolate yourself during this time or take a step back, and that's totally fine. However, with electric Uranus in the mix, just know you're also in the midst of experiencing a spiritual revolution. Put it this way, Gemini: Rebellious Uranus is here for the next seven years, and its disruptive energy is setting you free from habits that no longer serve you, and you're getting a glimpse of this as we speak.

Libra: You're Going Through Far-Reaching Transformation

Oh, Libra. You have so many gifts and charms to share with the rest of the world, but before you're given the freedom to do so, the universe is asking you to liberate yourself from a few things. Needless to say, with the sun beaming over your eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources, you could be feeling somewhat vulnerable during this time. And it doesn't end there, as electric Uranus is in the process of revolutionizing this area of your chart, you might very well catch a prelude of what's to come this season. Hang in there, Libra! The best is yet to come.

Aquarius: Your Foundation Feels Shaky

What does your intuition tell you, Aquarius? With the sun beaming over your domestic fourth house of home, family, and soul foundation, you're feeling a bit more introverted than usual, and perhaps spending the majority of your time at home. This is not a bad thing, Aquarius. On the contrary, you should do exactly as you feel during this time. But with electric Uranus activating this area of your chart, you could be feeling as though you're lacking stability in your life, when in reality, the rebel planet is simply liberating you of the things holding you back from your highest potential. This too shall pass. The universe has your back.