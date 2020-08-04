Despite rumors of a royal rift, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared the sweetest photo in honor of Meghan Markle's birthday. The Duchess turned 39 years old on Aug. 4, and her in-laws didn't let the day pass by quietly. William & Kate's Instagram for Meghan's 39th birthday was touching.

William and Kate shared the post bright and early on Meghan's birthday morning. "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" they wrote on the official Kensington Royal Instagram page. The message coincided with a photo of what appeared to be Princess Charlotte holding hands with Meghan.

Meanwhile, the Queen's official account posted a photo of her Majesty with Meghan at a royal engagement. "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!" the post was captioned.

One place you probably won't see a birthday tribute for Meghan? The Royal Sussex Instagram page. Meghan and Harry stopped using the account four months ago and haven't posted since March. But the Duchess still received lots of love from the royal family on her special day, shattering claims she's wrapped up in a feud with them.

You can see the birthday posts for Meghan below.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also sent Meghan some birthday love. "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" they said on Instagram, adding a balloon emoji.

Meghan's birthday arrived amid reports of increased tension within the royal family due to the impending release of the new biographical book, Finding Freedom. The book is said to be centered around Meghan and Harry's lives and their journey of stepping down from their senior royal roles. However, the book also apparently claims William said his brother was "blindsided by lust" when dating Meghan.

Despite these reports, it looks like things are A-OK between Meghan and the royals, at least, enough for them to send her birthday love on the 'Gram.