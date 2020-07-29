A new book set to hit shelves is spilling major tea about the royal family. So much tea, fans seem to think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a hand in it. The biography Finding Freedom is slated be an intensely in-depth look at the Sussexes' lives after taking a step back from their senior royal roles. It also apparently details the tension between them and other members of the royal family as a result of their departure. Since it highlights some very specific details of their lives, royal fans are wondering if Meghan and Harry helped write Finding Freedom.

Finding Freedom has been a hot topic of conversation on Twitter even though it won't be released until Aug. 11. According to its Amazon listing, it tells "the first, epic and true story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life together."

While this might sound like the info is coming straight from the source, that's not the case. The book was written by royal reporter Omid Scobie and TV producer Carolyn Durand, but the royals had zero part in writing it.

A spokesman for the Sussexes set the record straight, saying Meghan and Harry were not involved in any way. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom," they said. "This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

Still, royal fans are convinced otherwise. Numerous tweets allege they used Finding Freedom to try to manipulate the public's perception of them. On the other hand, many came to their defense.

"Perhaps the tabloids are accusing Harry & Meghan of cooperating with Finding Freedom because so many hostile 'palace sources' have cooperated with hateful books about Meghan & Harry," one fan tweeted.

Though Finding Freedom has yet to be released, several snippets have been circulating online. In one chapter, the authors write, "There were just a handful of people working at the palace they [Meghan and Harry] could trust," adding that, "A friend of the couple's referred to the old guard as 'the vipers'."

Meghan and Harry have faced a lot of public scrutiny since stepping down from their senior royal roles, but when it comes to Finding Freedom, this is one narrative they didn't spin themselves.