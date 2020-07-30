Even before the Aug. 11 release of Finding Freedom, a new biographical novel about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the book is the talk of the internet. Twitter has already shared hot takes about the excerpts that have been released, and by the sounds of it, the book didn't leave any rock unturned. Most notably, the book detailed the tension between the Cambridges and Sussexes, particularly after Meghan joined the royal family. A now, a new report claims Prince William's reaction to Meghan and Harry's Finding Freedom biographywas less than thrilled. The Palace did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Prince William's reported reaction.

It was an insider over at Us Weekly who spilled the tea, claiming William is fuming over the book's contents. “William thinks the book is their calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they’d be painted in a favorable light,” the source said.

The book was written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, and has no direct ties to Harry and Meghan. Despite claims the royal couple was not involved, Prince William reportedly believes otherwise. “Even before the book came out, the bad blood between William and Harry was apparent,” another source told Us. “But it’s taken a whole new turn.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Apparently, there's several excerpts from the book that paint the royals as being anything but a happy family. One excerpt from the tell-all detailed the time Prince Harry was "pissed off" with his brother, who apparently wanted to "make sure that Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust” when embarking on his relationship with Meghan.

As for Meghan and Harry, they've made it clear they had no part in penning the book. A spokesman for the Sussexes spoke out to set the record straight. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom," they said. "This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."