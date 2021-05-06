It's hard to believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby boy is already two years old, but time flies, and he celebrated his second birthday on May 6. There was lots of love to go around on his special day, with a number of royals sharing sweet memories from the past several years. William and Kate's Instagram for Archie's second birthday was heartwarming.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated Archie's bday by posting a photo from his July 2019 christening. "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today," the Cambridges wrote along with a balloon and cake emoji. The throwback photo featured Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the sisters of Diana, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

William and Kate weren't the only royals to send Archie warm bday wishes. The Queen also wished her great-grandson a very happy birthday by way of Instagram. Posting a pic to the @theroyalfamily account, she shared a photo of Archie with his parents. "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," the caption read.

But seeing as there's been a lot of tension between Harry and his brother, royal fans weren't expecting the birthday tribute from the Cambridges. You can see William and Kate's Instagram for Archie's birthday below.

Charles and Camilla also posted for Archie's birthday. The couple shared a black and white photo of Archie and Charles posing with the baby. "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today," the caption read.

It's particularly surprising to see the slew of birthday posts after the fallout of Meghan and Harry's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the tell-all segment, Meghan expressed having concerns over the royals denying Archie security and treating him differently than other royal children. "The first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be," Meghan recalled during the interview. She also said there had been conversations regarding her son's skin color in the palace.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Archie no longer lives in the UK, but he received lots of love from across the pond on his special day.