Reports about royal family drama are coming out left and right ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah. Not everyone is happy about the press circling the U.K. royals, and William and Kate reportedly think Meghan and Harry's issues with the royals are a "soap opera," per Page Six. Rumors have swirled before about tension between Prince William and his brother, as well as tension between their wives, but this new quote may be telling when it comes to the future King's feelings about Meghan and Harry's tell-all.

The media storm surrounding Meghan and Harry's relationships with other U.K. royals heated up this week after a The Times report published allegations that Meghan bullied staff members while she was living in the U.K. before stepping down along with her husband from their senior duties earlier this year. Her team released a statement in response, denying all of the claims. "Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation," they wrote. "We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet."

All the drama in the headlines is reportedly irking top members of the royal family, mainly Prince William and Kate Middleton. "William and Catherine could not be more discreet, they don’t want to get involved [...] but I am sure that William is desperately sad about all this," a source told Page Six. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report.

The source also said that William and Kate find the interest generated by the impending release of Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to be akin to a "soap opera," telling Page Six, “They don’t wish to elevate this soap opera — it’s honestly like watching Elizabeth Hurley in ‘The Royals.'"

There's certainly been a lot of renewed interest in the royal family's ties and drama due to the upcoming interview, but there has also been plenty discussion about Meghan and Harry winning a lawsuit against The Mail On Sunday's parent company. The company was found to have unlawfully published private letters between Meghan and her father about their relationship, which has also been a hot topic in the media over the years.