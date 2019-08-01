Another season of The Bachelorette might have wrapped, but after the dramatic finale twist of Hannah Brown announcing she was single and asking out runner-up Tyler Cameron, fans are dying for more clarity about the pair. Hannah and Tyler's relationship status might be undefined, but the way the hunky Florida native presents himself on TV and social media has Bachelor Nation craving more, and now fans are asking: Will Tyler C. be on Bachelor in Paradise? Nothing is official yet, but let's break down the likelihood of Tyler finding love on the Mexican beach.

Despite her family liking Tyler more and him coming across as more invested in her than Jed Wyatt, Hannah rejected Tyler in Greece during July 30's Bachelorette finale. She got engaged to Jed, but mere weeks after the proposal, the singer-songwriter's ex-girlfriend alleged to PEOPLE that he was dating her before joining the show and initially intended to continue their relationship after he used The Bachelorette to promote his music. As detailed on the finale, Jed wasn't honest with Hannah about his past and seemingly hadn't adjusted well to their real-life relationship either. A single Hannah then arrived at the finale's live show looking kind of depleted, but a sparkle in her eyes returned when Tyler took to the stage to talk things through with her.

Admitting she still had feelings for him, Hannah asked the model-slash-general contractor if he'd like to grab a drink with her sometime. He happily obliged, hinting there might be a chance at a new Bachelorette love story after all. But what does the possibility of their reunion mean for Tyler's future in the Bachelor franchise?

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

While it's still too soon to guess if Tyler will be the next Bachelor, fans are also curious about the chance of him appearing on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which begins on Monday, Aug. 5, on ABC. Paradise typically films in June when The Bachelorette is still airing on TV, and as of now, no runner-up has ever appeared on the spinoff series in the same year as his Bachelorette stint. Instead, second-place finishers have joined the Paradise cast at least a year after their original seasons, and Final Rose pick Josh Murray even appeared on the show two years after breaking up with Bachelorette Andi Dorfman.

The reasons why runner-ups wait to be on Paradise aren't exactly in any official Bachelor rule book, but they're pretty self-explanatory. A runner-up likely isn't ready to dive back into the Bachelor dating pool only about a month after filming The Bachelorette and presumably experiencing heartbreak. Plus, a guy showing up in Mexico as America is watching him fall in love on The Bachelorette isn't the best look. Given how respectful Tyler has been of Hannah, a surprise Paradise appearance that's being kept tightly under wraps doesn't seem too possible.

However, assuming Tyler and Hannah don't fall in love after their post-show drink date and Tyler doesn't become the Bachelor, there's always next year for his Paradise journey. Blake Horstmann, the runner-up on Becca Kufrin's 2018 Bachelorette season, is slated for the upcoming Season 6 cast, so ABC is definitely willing to welcome back these contestants after a quick break from TV. Do you think they're saving a beach chair for Tyler in 2020, just in case?

While Tyler hasn't publicly discussed joining Bachelor in Paradise, he has addressed the possibility of becoming the Bachelor. "That's something I'd have to sit down and really kind of weigh out the pluses or minuses and see if that's something I really want to do, " he told TV Guide after the Bachelorette finale. "It's a tremendous opportunity, I think it'd be an amazing opportunity, but it comes to my responsibility and I really got to just sit down and see if it's right for me, if it's what I want."

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5, on ABC.