I don't know about you, but I'm still shook from last night's “After The Final Rose” episode of The Bachelorette. Serious question: Was this the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette ever? Honestly, after the finale's twists and turns, you really could argue it is. And if all the tweets about Hannah asking out Tyler C. are any indication, I'm not the only one feeling this way, because Twitter lit up last night when Hannah recognized what she let go of (aka, the dreamiest of dream boats, Tyler C.,) and decided there was no time like the present on national TV to reverse course.

But I'm getting ahead of myself, so let's backtrack and about how we even got here. In case you missed it, Hannah picked Jed. Yes, that Jed, of dog food jingle fame, only to find out he was a lying liar and cheating cheater. To make matters worse, she picked him over Tyler C., Yes that Tyler C., of chiseled jawline and kind eyes fame. I think it's fair to say that Bachelor Nation was, um, not impressed. It seemed like such an obvious choice. But here's the twist: Turns out Jed kinda, sorta had a girlfriend he never broke up with. So. Shady. That information did not go over well with our bachelorette, and fortunately Hannah gave him the boot. Which meant that when Tyler C. made his glorious return on "ATFR," Hannah was free to do what basically all of America wanted to do last night: Shoot her shot and ask Tyler C. out — and he said, yes! As you can imagine, Twitter had some feelings on the subject and were not shy about letting it be known. But don't take my word for it, here's what Bachelor Nation had to say about Hannah making her move.

Saying that most of Bachelor Nation was delighted to see that Hannah was finally getting it right is an understatement. Folks were shocked in the best way possible when she asked Tyler out and he agreed.

While a lot of people may have seen this moment as the happy ending they were rooting for all along, for some on Twitter, it was too little too late for Hannah. They weren't happy that Tyler C. was Hannah's second choice and thought he deserved better — and honestly, they kind of have a point. Here's what they had to say.

Then, of course, there were a few peeps in the middle, who were excited that Hannah knew what was good, but also a little bummed that it means Tyler may be off the market. Hey, a girl can dream, can't she?

At the end of the day, whether you're rooting for them to get back together or for Tyler to keep it moving, I think we can all agree that we hope they each find happiness, with one another or apart. Also, that we never, ever, ever, ever have to see Luke P. on our screens again. Ever.