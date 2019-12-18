The holidays are approaching and, while it's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, it can be difficult for some families. The season is when most people get a few days off to spend quality time with their loved ones, but if there's drama with those loved ones, it can get messy, adding a whole layer of stress to your holiday. Khloé Kardashian, for example, is no longer with Tristan Thompson, but they're committed to co-parenting their daughter, True, peacefully. Considering KoKo's recent posts about her ex, there is a possibility Tristan Thompson will spend Christmas with Khloé and True this year.

Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019 after he was involved in a cheating scandal with close family friend Jordyn Woods.

On Dec. 5, Kardashian posted a lengthy Instagram Story post about forgiveness after the Dec. 1 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed she accepted a diamond necklace from her ex. In the post, Kardashian explained to her fans she doesn't want to hold any ill-will against those who have done her wrong because she'll suffer in the end.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life," Kardashian wrote. "Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart.”

KoKo also made it clear, even though she forgave Thompson for hurting her, she won't forget what he did, writing, "I crave peace in my life. Me holding on to hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative. I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life."

It seems like KoKo wants to move on peacefully, and this could include a joint holiday between her and her ex if she sees fit.

While live-tweeting during Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Dec. 1, a fan told KoKo she wished KoKo was still with Thomspson, writing, "I wished Tristan never messed up! Him and Khloé were so cute together!"

Kardashian responded, telling the fan she is in a good co-parenting relationship with Thompson. "Same babe. Same lol," she wrote. "But we are coparenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters."

Seeing how much Kardashian would like to work on co-parenting could indicate she'd be willing to share the holiday with him for True's sake.

Thompson has also shown his commitment to co-parenting. He often shares photos of him and his daughter spending quality time together on his Instagram.

Considering co-parenting is going well and KoKo desires to maintain peace in her life, there's definitely a good chance Thompson could join Kardashian and True for Christmas. In the end, they'll do whatever is best for their daughter.