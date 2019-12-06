Khloé Kardashian traded in her usual cryptic Instagram quotes for a personal letter on Dec. 5, in hopes of putting an end to backlash she's been receiving for forgiving Tristan Thompson for his latest cheating scandal, while seemingly holding a grudge against Jordyn Woods for her involvement. Kardashian wrote two lengthy IG Stories about leaving the drama with Thompson and Woods behind her. Khloe Kardashian's Instagram about forgiving Jordyn Woods is so mature.

Kardashian took matters into her own hands after she caught wind of haters on social media who slammed her for being friendly with Thompson on the Dec. 1 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The trolls called Kardashian out for having a double standard for Thompson and Woods.

"I’m frustrated that people try to create something that’s not really there," Kardashian wrote, after noting she hated she even had to address this. "I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end."

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

Kardashian goes on to insist she's not holding a grusge against anyone.

“I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative," she continued. "I am allowed to forgive. Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness. I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviors. I’m also allowed to protect my space. I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I’m also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it. Doesn’t mean I have to be their best friend. I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life. Regardless of what they have done or not done to me. I want people to be kinder in this world."

Kardashian concluded the post writing, "I have been working on me from the inside out. I crave peace and happiness in this new year and forever after.”

Hours later, Kardashian was back at it, addressing Woods by name just in case her message wasn't clear.

"The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?’ That message is for Jordyn," Kardashian wrote. "It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan."

Here's Kardashian's message in full.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

"We are all human and make mistakes, myself included," Kardashian ended the long note. "Hate is heavy and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around."

Now that Kardashian has made it clear she's over the drama with Thompson and Woods, she can get back to sharing adorable pictures and videos of her daughter, True.